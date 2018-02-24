The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - We’re committed to ending unemployment, says Buhari
24th February 2018 - The Biggest Sun Awards 2018 set to begin
24th February 2018 - The Sun Awards 2018 streaming on YouTube and Facebook
24th February 2018 - NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match
24th February 2018 - Isoko nation not short-changed in 2018 budget – Delta govt.
24th February 2018 - Why we must save Nigeria, by Fayose
24th February 2018 - FCT Preseason: Golden Eaglets scouting coach hails quality of players
24th February 2018 - International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast
24th February 2018 - Police to mop up illegal possession of arms
24th February 2018 - The Sun Awards : It’s D-Day
Home / National / Why we must save Nigeria, by Fayose

Why we must save Nigeria, by Fayose

— 24th February 2018

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the corporate existence of Nigeria is being threatened by selective administration of justice, marginalisation, vendetta against perceived political opponents among others and called on well-meaning citizens to rise up and salvage the situation before it is too late.
This is just as he decried the level of poverty in the country, adding that many Nigerians are dying in silence with nobody standing up for them.
He therefore called on people of good conscience not to allow their voices to be silenced because of possible political antagonism or persecution.
He spoke in Lagos on Friday night while being conferred with the award of Man of the People by the Silverbird Group.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, he quoted the governor as saying that the major step to take to solve the problem was in going back to the basics and restructuring the country.
Fayose, who fielded questions from newsmen after the event, said he would not allow anybody to drown his voice or silence him no matter what it would cost.
“A lot of people we know to be vocal have lost their voices. Some have taken cover under the beds of their wives. We are in a perilous time and I appreciate those who are still standing for the people at this time. For me I will remain a man. Some people have kept quiet because they fear that they may be persecuted.
” But should we all keep quiet when people are oppressed and suppressed and blatantly marginalised? Look at the level of poverty in the country, it is sickening. The standard of living has gone down. And how do we explain a situation where some people are treated as slaves and others as princes. This country belongs to all of us. It is in serious need now and we must salvage the situation,” he said.
On the call for restructuring, Fayose said he aligned with the call made many years ago by the late Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu that the country must be restructured.
He noted that the issues that led to the civil war were yet to be resolved many decades after.
“I was moved by what the late Chief Ojukwu said many years ago and never knew his wife would be the one to present this award to me. We should go back to the basics or we are going no where. We are one and the same and no section must be marginalised,” he said.
While charging leaders to make laws for the good of the people, he noted that such laws must be obeyed by all.
Fayose added that the law prohibiting open grazing in Ekiti State has come to stay, warning that anybody who crosses the line would be dealt with.
While presenting the award to Fayose, former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, described Fayose as an irrepressible governor of the people.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, said all the award winners were men and women who deserved to be so recognised.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 24th February 2018 at 3:56 pm
    Reply

    Indeed Gov Ayodele Fayose of Ekiki.Who is widely misundersto-ood & critisized by the Gulible, Corrupt & Political opportunists in the society.For his patriotism & bluntness in condemning the presnt state of affair in Naija. Have by the recent Award of Man of the people by the Silver bird Organisa-tion:Given the needed ebcourage-ment to wt his crusade as the defender of the highly oppressed Nigerians by those foisted or elected to protect & provide the massess wt devidends of true & participatory,where no group or section of the Country Maginalized due to tribe,religion,hate or political difference or other Mundane Considerations. Naija We Hail Thee !

  2. Ebuka Amaechi 24th February 2018 at 4:03 pm
    Reply

    Indeed Gov Ayodele Fayose of Ekiki.Who is widely misundersto-ood & critisized by the Gulible, Corrupt & Political opportunists in the society.For his patriotism & bluntness in condemning the presnt state of affair in Naija. Have by the recent Award of Man of the people by the Silver bird Organisa-tion:Given the needed ebcourage-ment to continue wt his crusade as the defender of the highly oppressed Nigerians by those foisted or elected to protect & provide the massess wt devidends of true & participatory,where no group or section of the Country Maginalized due to poverty, tribe,religion,hate or political difference or other Mundane Considerations. Naija We Hail Thee !

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 24th February 2018 at 5:10 pm
    Reply

    At no time do I have doubt about whom the empty noise maker call Fayose is. Kanu and ipob succumbed to his illiteracy and paid the price, any native of this territory of the natives who succumb to his illiteracy must pay the price. Any native of this territory of the natives who stand for the fraudulent political name Nigeria, stands for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- and only the Sword decides between natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Fulani criminal terrorists claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened, and established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not listen to any governor, king etc. who do not stand for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you are the ones who the enemy are attacking and killing, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not the governors, kings etc., you are the ones who do not have education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc., not the governors, kings etc. It is the Sword- get Armed to the teeth, if you do not kill the enemy, the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’re committed to ending unemployment, says Buhari

— 24th February 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that his policies and programmes were targeted at creating wealth and employment opportunities for Nigerians particularly the youths.  He, however, challenged Nigerian universities to complement government effort through a well thought out research and discoveries that would boost the economy and support the effort. The President,…

  • NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

    — 24th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In line with the policy directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, about 50 Regiment Personnel of the of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to undertake…

  • Isoko nation not short-changed in 2018 budget – Delta govt.

    — 24th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has dismissed claims by a pressure group, Isoko Brains Initiative (IBI) that the entire Isoko nation was shortchanged in the 2018 budget by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The accused the governor of dedicating only one percent of the entire budget for Isoko nation, even as it blamed the three…

  • Why we must save Nigeria, by Fayose

    — 24th February 2018

    Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the corporate existence of Nigeria is being threatened by selective administration of justice, marginalisation, vendetta against perceived political opponents among others and called on well-meaning citizens to rise up and salvage the situation before it is too late. This is just as he decried the level of…

  • FCT Preseason: Golden Eaglets scouting coach hails quality of players

    — 24th February 2018

    Nigeria U-17 team’s scouting coach, Bunmi Blair, has called on the U-20 team coach Paul Aigbogun to beam his searchlight on players playing in the FCT as they begin preparations for the qualifying series of 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Bunmi, on Friday, led Cityzens Football Club to victory in the 2018 FCT preseason…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share