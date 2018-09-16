The forthcoming 2019 general election is very significant for Nigeria and strategic to the sustenance of peace in the country. The decisions that will be made by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the run-up to the elections will have far-reaching implications for Nigerians. That is why I am appealing to citizens to continue to pray for President Buhari and the administration, so that the right decisions are taken by the president and other members of his cabinet all the time.

A gate for the president to win election and continue his change agenda is still open. Before the presidential election was held in 2015, I had prayed for both Jonathan and Buhari without bias or sentiment, asking God to appoint either of them as the president of Nigeria.