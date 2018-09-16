– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - Why we must continue to pray for Buhari
16th September 2018 - Some of our policy guidelines are misleading
16th September 2018 - God is ready to help Nigeria
16th September 2018 - Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work
16th September 2018 - The bloodbath in Plateau
16th September 2018 - 2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse
16th September 2018 - Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki
16th September 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel
16th September 2018 - Personality of the week: Akinwunmi Ambode: Wading through the floodtide of sudden opposition
16th September 2018 - Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA
Home / Voices / Why we must continue to pray for Buhari
PRAY FOR BUHARI

Why we must continue to pray for Buhari

— 16th September 2018

The forthcoming 2019 general election is very significant for Nigeria and strategic to the sustenance of peace in the country. The decisions that will be made by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the run-up to the elections will have far-reaching implications for Nigerians. That is why I am appealing to citizens to continue to pray for President Buhari and the administration, so that the right decisions are taken by the president and other members of his cabinet all the time.

A gate for the president to win election and continue his change agenda is still open. Before the presidential election was held in 2015, I had prayed for both Jonathan and Buhari without bias or sentiment, asking God to appoint either of them as the president of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up

As we now know, God chose Buhari. I want to state that on February 1, 2015, Buhari was declared the winner of the 2015 presidential election in the spirit realm, when an angel of the Lord appeared to me in a dream and said “open the gate for the president to come out” from a white long building. The place was congested with cars. I went and opened it as I had been commanded. And the person who came out of the building was Buhari. He entered the back seat of the car and his driver drove him out of the gate. Then I woke up. The first dream came in on February 1, 201 and it was afterward fulfilled. The second one came two weeks later in May 2015 after Buhari had won. In 2016, it came three times, and on August 28, 2017, it came only once. This was the day I prayed for the president in the spirit realm. A change has already started in the spirit realm with an open gate for Buhari to succeed in his transforming agenda. I appeal to all Nigerians to support the President for a change.

_______________________________

► Pastor Bassey Amah wrote from Lagos
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work

— 16th September 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country. The vice president made the call while speaking on  the topic ‘The Christian Politics  and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of…

  • pearse

    2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse

    — 16th September 2018

    Willy Eya Dr Adetokunbo Pearse is the chairman, Strategy and mobilization, Social Democratic Party (S.W) and deputy chairman, Media and publicity committee, SDP national convention. In this interview, he said that from the circumstances on the ground, the people of South-west would not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, among other issues. Excerpts: Not…

  • NIGERIA

    Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

    — 16th September 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections. This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of…

  • NAVY

    2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel

    — 16th September 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has charged its personnel to be prepared for deployment to maintain peace and work for the unity of the country, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave the charge, maintained that as the general elections draw…

  • LAGDO DAM

    Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA

    — 16th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, said that the flood situation in Nigeria might get worst in few days time with all indications and signals that Lagdo Dam, in Cameroon, will be discharged soon. Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, told journalists, in Abuja, that stakeholders involved in the national…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]gmail.com