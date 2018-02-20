Why we kicked against UNIBEN fee hike –SUG President

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The students union of the University of Benin is rearing for war with the management of the institution.

Leaders of the students who are members of the school’s Student Union Government (SUG) were rusticated for allegedly leading a protest against increase in school/hostel fees.

The embattled students had staged a protest march on November 24, 2017, over the hike in school/hostel fees an action the school management said was allegedly meant to disrupt its 47th founders’ day lecture and 43rd convocation ceremony and ridicle the institution.

It was learnt that the protest highly embarrassed the school and the visiting guests. Those affected by the institution’s sledge hammer include the SUG President, Osamudiamen Ogbidi, Justus Aidenagnon, Innocent Momodu, Goodnews Ehiabhi and Patrick Majekodumi.

Sources said while some well meaning individuals in the society were pleading on behalf of the students for the school authority to temper justice with mercy to have them recalled, the students on Monday went on protest challenging the management’s right to suspend them.

Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, who confirmed the Senate’s decision to newsmen, disclosed that the students remain suspended because they failed to realize that they were first students before becoming union members.

According to Osasuyi: “In the first place, there is no sledge hammer. The university is a place where people are trained in character and in learning. And if they are trained in character and in learning, we expect that everything should be done according to the rules and regulations.

“The university believes strongly in its product, they believe strongly in their students and they also expect them to exhibit good conduct so that when they leave the university, they can be better ambassadors. One thing is very sure, that before you become any other thing within the campus, you must first be a student and as a student, you are expected to follow all the rules and regulations.

“The university does not punish people for embarking on protest. When you do things that are not supposed to be done or when you are found wanting when you are supposed to do the right thing, correction is put up for that individual so that he will be able to teach others a good lesson and every other persons will learn from it. On this issue of protest, people capitalized on it. The protest in the first place was not needed. So many persons say peaceful protest.

“There is no need qualifying protest as peaceful or violent when there is a protest that is not supposed to hold. In a situation where a letter is written stating a demand, the university is an organized society, the writer is supposed to wait for an answer. If you submit a letter on Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday morning, you gathered people for protest, it means that you have breached a particular section in your student handbook.

“And so, whoever wants to look at this issue, should be from the balanced angles, and you will discover that the university does not take pleasure in sending students on suspension or expulsion but on the rules on the paper, there are certain penalties spelt out that the school disciplinary committee will just have to recommend for ratification and that was exactly what they did.

“And it was even watered down at the senate and so, the protest peaceful or not, was not the major issue. The issue was doing things the way it should be done. You are first a student that has the student handbook. There are laws guiding what you can do in the school.

There is nowhere in the world that protest is not recognized and that is one thing I want us to get clear. The school respects students’ opinions, it listens to them and looking at the current situation on ground, the school in the first place did not increase the fees for returning students.

What they did was to increase the fees of those who will be coming into the UNIBEN so that they see it before they come.”

The institution’s PRO gave the reason for increase in the various fees.

“It was no longer feasible that what the returning students were paying can carry the university the way it should be carried. The returning students were to pay N12,400 and N14, 400 respectively where it is applicable.

“The new additional fee is N1, 000 students union due and that was the only thing that was new. Then on the issue of accommodation, we have over 40,000 students and we have accommodation for less than 9,000 students.

The embattled SUG president, Osamudiamen said he took solace in the fact that he was fighting a just cause.

According to him “I lead a team of the rusticated five – my humble self, president, my public relations officer, the secretary general of the union as well as ordinary Nigerian students who were rusticated on the fact that a protest held on November 23 according to the university update.

“The protest was a disruption of the convocation as well as the founder’s day lecture of the university and from there till now, we have been faced with series of issues about how we can resolve the matter.

“As for me, I am very proud and glad to see that once again, some persons who believe in the truth encourage us to do the needful to fight for what is right and who are these persons? The students.

“The students at the general assembly encouraged us and based on their demands and being their leaders, we have to take the forefront but today we are rusticated, I should not feel bad because I have not stolen, I have not fought anybody but I only fought for a just cause and that is the astronomical hike in school fees, hostel fees and others.

“These increment we are talking about is over 300 percent, and you expect the union members to keep quiet? No we cannot keep quiet. This is the reason we voiced out and this landed us in suspension. But as I speak with you now, so many persons have developed interest both in Edo State, in Nigeria and even in the Diaspora. So many persons have been calling showing solidarity.

“And this is a good mark to show that in this country, we can get things right, in this country, justice can one day prevail.”

“Today we received series of calls both from government house, from SSS and from our NANS leaders that the university has decided and has agreed to retract their decision and that, that can only be done by a letter of appeal. And we told them that because we know what we have done and have taken responsibility for all that we did, we are going to choose our words in the letter of appeal.