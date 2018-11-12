Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the rigid stipulations for the impeachment of the leadership of the National Assembly have compelled the ruling party to give up the plan to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

National Auditor of the ruling party, Dr. George Moghalu, told Daily Sun that though it was the desire of the party to impeach them, the prevailing circumstance has made it impossible.

The national leadership of the party had repeatedly threatened to impeach the senate president after his defection to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with other members of the upper chambers.

However, asked if the APC had given up on the removal of the National Assembly leadership, Moghalu said: “The situation is not about given up, the present reality is that as a law-abiding party, one thing is the wish, while another is the act itself.

“We wish to have the leadership of the two chambers as a party, but the point is that the reality on ground will not make it achievable.

“Considering the prevailing reality, the possibility of changing the leadership of the two chambers is not there, because we need the required number to so.

“Don’t forget that we are in a constitutional democracy. We may be left with no other option than to live with the current situation because we don’t have another choice.

“However, my simple appeal is that the common denominator is the unity of Nigeria.

“We must all be accountable to the country. We have to place Nigeria first in whatever we do, whether we are in the opposition or ruling parties,” he said.

On whether the rate at which the leadership is approaching the party crisis will help the party in 2019, he appealed for more dialogue.