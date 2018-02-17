Why we formed the Voters Society

Friends, last week I wrote in this column inviting you to join me in the formation of the Voters Society. When I beckoned on the millions of patriots who still believe in the Nigerian project, I was trusting on you to answer the call to duty. Despite our frustrations, I know you are ready for the important works we are about to do together, a work that can deliver the strongest-possible referendum on the political class.

I want to thank all of you that have shown interest to be part of this history. You asked very important questions which I am happy to answer here:

Is the Voters Society affiliated to any political party?

The Voters Society is not affiliated to APC, PDP or any of the political parties. We are also not in the business of creating a third force because all the parties are the same. We are interested in the character of those offering themselves for election and whether they believe in the issues we believe in or share our common values.

The Voters Society is an all inclusive pressure group comprising of registered voters; we are people who are determined to influence the outcome of National Elections. The 1999 Constitution is specific on the duties of citizens. In fact, Section 24 of the Constitution imposes six general duties on the citizen, part of which is that every citizen has the duty to make useful and positive contribution to the advancement, progress and well being of the community. According to George Orwell, ‘a people that elect corrupt, nepotic minded politicians, impostors, thieves and traitors are not victims but accomplices’.

Therefore, voting out corrupt and wicked leaders and enthroning progressive governance is one of such useful and positive duty which is not just as an honor but a patriotic duty which must be distinguished from affiliation and duty to one’s ethnic nationality and religion .

We are open to work with other civil society groups to protect and enhance the quality of life of Nigerians and to improve the well-being of citizens through the promotion of civic engagement and awareness about issues and their implications for the public good.

As a non-partisan group, we will campaign for a better society by supporting candidates that share our values and vision of a democracy fit for the 21st century, where every voice is heard, every vote is valued, and every citizen is empowered to take part in election and good governance.

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Voters Society will make case for informed voting even as we seek to embed voters’ interest in the heart of public debate. We shall seek to foster the democratic spaces which encourage active citizenship.

Another reason for the emergence of the Voters Society is to remind elected officials at all levels that they are always accountable to voters based on performance and stewardship, and not just at election time. They should therefore at all times listen to and respond to the wishes of the public in genuine ways and not to believe they can buy votes and the peoples conscience with dubious wealth and propaganda.

We have heard the regular politicians say, that those that matter at elections are those who count the votes and not those who vote. But with envisaged active membership strength of over 13,000 followers in each of the 774 Local Governments across the country, we shall make every single vote to count and be valued equally.

Who can join the Voters Society? Membership is open only to registered voters with INEC Permanent Voters Card. That is, citizens who are entitled to vote and be voted for.

Right now, we’re looking for earlier and more effective participation from the public in both development and planning processes in all of the activities of the Voters Society to enable people have more meaningful opportunity to contribute.

Joining the society is simple and easy. You can visit www.votersociety.com to register online, join any of our Whatsapp group or send us an email detailing your brief profile at [email protected]

How widespread is the Voters Society? The society is designed to become a mass movement of registered voters whose decision on how to vote will be a major deciding factor on who wins in all categories of the 2019 general elections. Nigeria has a population of 180 million people out of which 70 million were so far registered by INEC as eligible voters. In 2015 only about 30million people voted, that’s 15% deciding the fate of 85%.

Our goal is to reach over 10 million of the 70 million voters registered by INEC ahead of 2019 General Elections. With 10 million active voters, serving as foot soldiers, we will determine and influence the outcome of the general elections.

Bravery they say resides in every heart and the time will come when it will be summoned. Now is the time!

Even as we saw unprecedented levels of disconnect and polarization of our politics in the past few years, anyone paying attention may also have noticed a new kind of energy taking root across the country. I have faith that this energy is going to grow if we organize ourselves to work together to find and elect leaders with courage. Leaders who will truly stand up for Nigerians and stand up for what’s right for Nigeria.

This is a dark and dangerous time for our nation. Look at what is happening. Things are bad. We are now more polarized than we were before 2015. Our democracy is at a grave risk of collapse. Not even the continued existence of our country is guaranteed.

Every citizen has the duty to respect the dignity of other citizens and the right and legitimate interests of others and live in peace, unity and harmony in the spirit of common brotherhood. The need for ordered society makes it necessary for citizens to respect the rights and interest of others but look at the way our so called leaders have abused our rights; look at the way we treat one another; look at the way we talk down on one another; look at the way we undermine each other and the way we kill one another. Look at the way the government is careless about our pains.

Because of the shortcomings of successive governments, millions of our citizens are frustrated.

Fundamental values that define our unity and humanity are now devalued. The dignity and respect for right to life that every Nigerian should be accorded as inherent are lost.

In the face of all these, here are some questions we must consider: What do we do as a people ahead of 2019? What do we do to elect leaders capable of not just good intentions but of good actions? What do we do to elect leaders who will be determined to solve our toughest problems? What do we do, to do away with leaders who do not feel our pains? What do we do to elect leaders who will unite the country, leaders who will uphold the constitution instead of leaders who thrive in search of loopholes?

Answers to these questions and more led to the idea and emergence of the Voters society –the people’s power!