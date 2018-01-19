Why we expanded our social marketing unit –WAPTV’s Wale Adenuga Jnr.

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), through its Social Marketing Unit, has over the years partnered with several reputable organisations to produce specialised TV programmes and stage performances that not only entertain but also strategically and subtly integrate sponsors’ socially-conscious and marketing messages to the audiences effectively.

These partnering organisations include National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Unilever, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Society for Family Health (SFH), Nutri-Milk, and National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

However, this year, WAP has increased the capacity of its Social Marketing Unit, in terms of personnel and equipment, in order to meet up with the increasing demands from federal and state MDAs, NGOs and corporate organisations that are interested in using Superstory and Papa Ajasco Reloaded to get their messages across to millions of their target audiences.

Wale Adenuga Jnr., Managing Director, WAP, says: “This expansion of our Social Marketing Unit is a welcome development for all parties concerned as we can now partner with more organisations and deliver projects with even higher qualities. Interested bodies should reach out to Claude Mwamba, Business Development Director of WAP and Head of the Social Marketing Unit, via [email protected] to open the conversation, and we give our assurances of speedy response and an eventual successful campaign.”

Since WAP was founded over 40 years ago by Mr. Wale Adenuga, the company has improved the overall quality of the Nigerian entertainment industry through its several award-winning platforms including Superstory, Papa Ajasco Reloaded, Nnenna & Friends, wapTV, a 24-hour family entertainment satellite TV channel, PEFTI Film Institute, and most recently, PEFTI Cinemas.