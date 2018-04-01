Why we endorsed new TV series, In Love and Ashes – US Ambassador Symington

A new drama series, ‘In Love and Ashes’, will on April 4 hit the television screen. Written and produced by Watershed Entertainment, the eight-part series, which was funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and which addresses the impact of war and terrorism on people’s lives, will air on Ebony Life TV with additional broadcasts on NTA and Startimes channels.

A star-studded gala launch held on Wednesday and graced by prominent personalities including the U.S Ambassador, Stuart Symington, featured a screening of the first episode, which centers on the predominantly Kanuri-Muslim society of Borno State in the northeast of Nigeria.

The series touches on themes such as tribal and religious intermarriage, the status of women and girls, the drivers of radicalization and violent extremism, the influence of political “godfathers,” and the hardships connected with being an internally displaced person.

“This series illustrates what every Nigerian knows by heart: the greatest resource of Nigeria are the Nigerian people themselves,” Ambassador Symington said. “This dramatic and entertaining series reminds us why so many Nigerians take such pride in being Nigerians. It celebrates Nigerians’ diversity, resilience, dynamism, creativity, tolerance, and warmth. Those are the forces and the qualities that unite Nigerians and Nigeria.”

Produced by Now Muzik, the series’ soundtrack was performed at the event by Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface.