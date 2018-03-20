The Sun News
Home / National / Why we enacted procurement law, by Okowa

— 20th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said the state Procurement Law was enacted in 2016 to entrench prudence in the management of state resources and gain additional value for money spent.

The governor said the law was also meant to guide and assess Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), including local governments, to ensure judicious use of public funds.

Governor Okowa spoke, in Asaba, on Tuesday, while declaring open a two-day sensitisation workshop for top level public servants on the new public procurement regime in the state.

Represented by one of his special advisers Okowa said the governed in the state have been feeling short-changed by the cost of public service delivery, hence, there is the need for honest services from those entrusted with power through a thorough procurement process.

“The vision is to restore prompt service delivery, transparency, competition, integrity and value for money in the award and execution of public contracts and procurement of other services. Our interest is to restore openness, budgetary discipline, optimal cost saving devices, efficient project implementation and improvement in service delivery,” he said.

Director-General of Delta State Public Procurement Commission (DSPPC), Joseph Duke Okeze said the workshop was designed to build the capacity of government establishments in the state to understand the new regime.

Okeze added that the objectives of the workshop include to introduce and interpreted major provisions of the Delta State Procurement Law; and to understand the basic principles and practice of procurement.

