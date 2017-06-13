The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Why we did it -EFCC
13th June 2017 - EFCC under fire over The Sun invasion
13th June 2017 - EFCC invasion of The Sun premises: Our position
13th June 2017 - Osinbajo signs 2017 budget
13th June 2017 - Executive Order: NDLEA, NPA clash over exclusion clause
13th June 2017 - Boko Haram: Army rescues 9 children in terrorists’ training
13th June 2017 - June 12 should be declared Democracy Day –Kalu
13th June 2017 - Why June 12 agitation failed –Anenih
13th June 2017 - Quit notice: Dickson condemns Kaduna declaration
12th June 2017 - NUJ condemns invasion of The Sun by EFCC
Home / Cover / National / Why we did it -EFCC

Why we did it -EFCC

— 13th June 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended yesterday’s invasion of the headquarters of The Sun Publishing Ltd, claiming it was a routine visit.

The commission said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, that the invasion was to assess the status of the assets of the company, which according to it, was subject of an interim forfeiture.

The statement  reads: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of today, June 12, 2017 visited the head office of The Sun Newspaper in Lagos.

“The visit, which lasted for less an hour, was part of routine efforts to ascertain the state of the assets of the publishing company, which is subject of subsisting interim forfeiture order.

“Prior to the visit, the Commission had written to the management of the company to account for its management of the assets for the period of the subsisting court order.

“The Commission still awaits the response of The Sun and will not be distracted by any attempt to whip up sentiments by alluding to an appeal which has been pending for ten years.

“The Commission’s action is without prejudice to any appeal and only meant to verify the integrity of the assets.

“Contrary to claims in a statement released to the media by the management of The Sun, no staff of the media outfit was molested or intimidated for the few minutes that operatives of the Commission spent in the premises of the company.

“The claim that ‘EFCC operatives subjected our staff to crude intimidation, psychological and emotional trauma, even as some of the men accused our organization of publishing pro-Biafra, Boko Haram, and Niger Delta Militant stories,’ is strange and clearly the figment of the imagination of The Sun.

“There was no reason to molest anybody as the commission has always related professionally with the publishing outfit. The attempt also to link the visit to the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu’s threat to sue the organization over a libelous publication is also diversionary.

“Magu is pursuing that option in his private capacity and his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, did write The Sun and his letter was widely published in the media on March 31, 2017.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why we did it -EFCC

— 13th June 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended yesterday’s invasion of the headquarters of The Sun Publishing Ltd, claiming it was a routine visit. The commission said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, that the invasion was to assess the status of the assets of the company,…

Share

  • EFCC under fire over The Sun invasion

    — 13th June 2017

    From Ndubuisi orji, Abuja, Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti and Magnus Eze, Abuja The anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under fire over yesterday’s invasion of the corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited.     During the over one-hour siege, gun-totting goons from the EFFC, who claimed to be acting…

    Share

  • EFCC invasion of The Sun premises: Our position

    — 13th June 2017

    Law-abiding staff of The Sun Publishing Limited resumed work yesterday morning to behold heavily armed EFCC operatives in our company. They claimed to have “orders from above” to seal up the premises of The Sun Publishing Limited. At gunpoint, they ordered our security personnel to take them round the company premises, after which they proceeded…

    Share

  • Osinbajo signs 2017 budget

    — 13th June 2017

    …Our expectations –Nigerians By Omodele Adigun, Isaac Anumihe, Louis Iba, Uche Usim, Wale Sanyaolu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja After about six months of waiting, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Monday, finally signed the Appropriation Bill into law at exactly 4.41pm surrounded by principal officers from the National Assembly, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the…

    Share

  • Executive Order: NDLEA, NPA clash over exclusion clause

    — 13th June 2017

    By Isaac Anumihe    Confusion seems to be trailing the implementation of Federal Government’s Executive Order on 24-hour operations at Apapa Ports as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), one of the agencies excluded from operating in the ports, has threatened legal action against the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Chief Executive of the agency, Muhammad Abdallah,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share