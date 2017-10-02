The Sun News
Why we can’t call off strike now – JOHESU

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Hopes of the nationwide strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals ending soon hangs in the balance.
At a conciliatory meeting on Saturday, it was agreed that the Federal Government would address some of the contentious issues immediately, by releasing some circulars tomorrow.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, JOHESU’s National Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, said although the strike could be said to have been suspended in principle, it would only be pronounced if they receive positive signals from government.
“Even if you have met all the conditions, we must take these conditions to our organs to fulfill what is contained in our order of operations, that is why we made it clear. So, between now and then, the government’s side would have done something too, even though all the things we have talked about, we said within one week…”

