‘Why we brought back Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’

The critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, is back courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP).

According to the producers, the comeback is aimed at satisfying the yearnings of the general public who demanded to see the story of the late music maestro and his queens enacted on stage again after its sold-out debut in December 2017 and January 2018.

The amazing musical showpiece mirrors the life of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti the musician, the activist and the role the Kalakuta Queens, who were his wives, played in his life and musical journey. A total of 20 shows have been lined up in March and April to tell the story.

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens will be staged at Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos, and will run throughout the Easter weekend, and every weekend in April, at 3pm and 7pm.

MTN Foundation has become synonymous with investment in arts and culture in Nigeria. The Foundation’s Executive Secretary, Ms Nonny Ugboma, says harnessing the intrinsic potential in arts and culture would help in giving young, talented Nigerians a means of livelihood, and also assist in promoting the country’s rich culture and diversity.