Why we are rooting for Obiano, says Ray-Okoye

By Christy Anyanwu

Iyom Christie Ray-Okoye, CEO of Rayne fabrics and former president of Committee of Friends For Humanity (Coffha) has been an influencer for good governance. Currently, she is championing Anambra Women For Obiano re-election as the governor of Anambra State in the forthcoming election. Ray -Okoye, a successful businesswoman speaks on the state of the nation, especially the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State. Nigeria just marked its independence, what are your reflections on the state of the affairs in the country? Yes we did, but the real question is, are we truly independent? The answer is far from been yes. We still have a long way to go. On the road to 2019, what can you see? 2019 is just by the corner. That is in two years time; the future might be slightly better with proper economic planning and prudent spending. The economic mismanagement was done over a long period of time and it cannot recover overnight. How women friendly is Obiano’s administration? I can give you at least 95 percent because by nature he is jolly good fellow. He is somebody that relates very well with people. So naturally, the women like him as a person because he has that charisma, he relates with people irrespective of whatever it is. He is very, very, women friendly and that’s why in his cabinet he has quite a number of women. You were president of Committee of Friends for Humanity (coffha) and you supported late Dora Akuyili in her political ambition, why did you shy away from being a politician? Well, for so many reasons. I will tell you the truth. Growing up, I saw my daddy, late Vincent Ikeotuonye going through a lot of pains and things concerning politics in Nigeria. The truth about it is that most times when you are a very upright and straight forward person, you don’t do well in politics in Nigeria. And that was the issue my daddy has. Initially, they started the Zikist movement which later metamorphosed into NCNC. He was a first Republic politician. In the 60’s he was the member of the House of Parliament. After that, he was the chairman of NPP in Anambra State and later chairman of NPF Anambra State, so he was quite active politically. Because he was a very straight forward person, he didn’t do well as much as he would have done in politics. He was not the kind of person you will buy with money. He was somebody that stood for what he believes in. He believes in equity, fairness and justice. Because of that, a lot of people felt he won’t allow them to spend money or that he’s not all about eating the money of the party. So, he had issues. So growing up and then seeing him going through the things he went through because of what he believes in, I said ‘No way’. I tried a bit, when I worked with Dora Akuyili in her senatorial election in Anambra, I worked with her and I saw it is the same politics that is still going on, all about money, people don’t vote their conscience they vote for money, the highest bidder and I wasn’t brought up that way. That was why I quit completely. You are the co-coordinating Anambra women for Obiano, what exactly does the group stands for? There is a movement of successful Anambra State women living in Lagos, making their voices heard in the upcoming elections for the next governor of Anambra State. These accomplished women cutting across all sectors of Lagos society, wives and daughters of high achieving Anambra families have been assembling lately under the aegis of a group called Anambra Women for Obiano. As the name implies, the aim of the group is to bring the game changing influence of Anambra Women in Lagos to the Obiano second term campaign. These Anambra Lagos Women no doubt can greatly expand the capacity of the Obiano campaign in terms of finance, public relations and impacting other women stakeholder groups. I believe that the women’s decision to back Governor Obiano for a second term is for the good of Anambra State. Governor Obiano has changed the security situation in the state. People are no longer afraid of coming home, they no longer come with security escorts, because of the fear of kidnappers and assassins, the Upper Iweka part of Onitsha that holds the record of the most dangerous area in Anambra State has been made safe for marketers and traders, you can comfortably walk around Onitsha at night because of the soldiers and street light installed by Governor Willie Obiano. In addition to security in the state, salary are paid, for the state workers and teachers, he also equipped school libraries and laboratories, providing them with free textbooks and as a result of this, student have done exceptionally well in the West African Examination Council (WAEC), there has been an improvement from the used-to-be 65 percent success to 75 percent. Agricultural revolution is on going with the production on Anambra rice which is of great quality just like the foreign rice and very affordable, so that the poor people who can’t afford to buy the costly foreign rice can afford that, also the Anambra Agricultural loan which enables farmers who don’t have enough money to do Agriculture fully. being well-equipped and free medical check -ups and treatment for the old folks. So we the Anambra Lagos Women strongly believe that it is better to give Obiano the opportunity to consolidate on his achievements than to allow another person to come and take Anambra State backwards.