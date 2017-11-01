Why we are embarking on a tour of local councils – Bauchi NLC

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi State

Chapter, has concluded arrangement to embark on a tour of all the 20

local government areas of the state to interact with its members of

the union at the council areas.

Addressing a press conference, on Wednesday, at the NLC office, in

Bauchi, the Chairman, Comrade Hashimu Muhammad Gital, said the tour

became necessary because some politicians in the state now use

conventional and social media platforms to speak on workers monthly

salary and gratuity of retired workers.

Gital, who was in company with the state Chairman of Nigerian Union of

Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Shehu Isa, Chairman of

Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Comrade Mohammed Usman and

other Union leaders, expressed concern that with postings on social

media where politicians speak on unconcluded issues of welfare of

workers.

“The previous administration left one month salary, we embarked on

strike to press home for three months salary and we achieved that. As

at today there is no arrear of salary. They should be fair to us and

the state government,” Comrade Gital explained.

He said that the Union is dialoguing with government to see how the

huge gratuity put over N16 billion is be paid to retired workers in

the state.

The NLC Chairman, said that the tour would offer union the opportunity

to tell their members on their achievements, and other issues that

affect them and how far we have gone with government concerning their

welfare

“To this end, the tourn will commence on Thursday November 2, 2017

with Darazo and Misau in Cemtral zone, Zaki and Gamwa in northern zone

and Dass , Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro in Southern Zone.

“The leaderships of the affected Local Governments are hereby

requested to organize their members for the visit and interaction.

Meanwhile plans are under way to cover all other LGAs across the state

by the leadership of the organised labour in due course,” he said.

Gital also dispelled insinuations that of a hidden agenda for the tour,

maintaining that, “there is a vacuum and we have observed that

resolutions of SEC need to reach to the grass root. We don’t have

anything in hidden, our concern is to educate our members on their

responsibilities,” he said.

The state workforce is between 95,000 and 105,00, he said adding, “

We are on verification at the end of it all, we will determine the

actual number,”