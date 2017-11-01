Why we are embarking on a tour of local councils – Bauchi NLC

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi State
Chapter, has concluded arrangement to embark on a tour of all the 20
local government areas of the state to interact with its members of
the union at the council areas.
Addressing a press conference, on Wednesday, at the NLC office, in
Bauchi, the Chairman, Comrade Hashimu Muhammad Gital, said the tour
became necessary because some politicians in the state now use
conventional and social media platforms to speak on workers monthly
salary and gratuity of retired workers.
Gital, who was in company with the state Chairman of Nigerian Union of
Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Shehu Isa, Chairman of
Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Comrade Mohammed Usman and
other Union leaders, expressed concern that with postings on social
media where politicians speak on unconcluded issues of welfare of
workers.
“The previous administration left one month salary, we embarked on
strike to press home for three months salary and we achieved that. As
at today there is no arrear of salary. They should be fair to us and
the state government,” Comrade Gital explained.
He said that the Union is dialoguing with government to see how the
huge gratuity put over N16 billion is be paid to retired workers in
the state.
The NLC Chairman, said that the tour would offer union the opportunity
to tell their members on their achievements, and other issues that
affect them and how far we have gone with government concerning their
welfare
“To this end, the tourn will commence on Thursday November 2, 2017
with Darazo and Misau in Cemtral zone, Zaki and Gamwa in northern zone
and Dass , Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro in Southern Zone.
“The leaderships of the affected Local Governments are hereby
requested to organize their members for the visit and interaction.
Meanwhile plans are under way to cover all other LGAs across the state
by the leadership of the organised labour in due course,” he said.
Gital also dispelled insinuations that of a hidden agenda for the tour,
maintaining that, “there is a vacuum and we have observed that
resolutions of SEC need to reach to the grass root. We don’t have
anything in hidden, our concern is to educate our members on their
responsibilities,” he said.
The state workforce is between 95,000 and 105,00, he said adding, “
We are on verification at the end of it all, we will determine the
actual number,”
