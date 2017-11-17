The Sun News
Home / Business / Why we approved Buhari’s $5.5bn loan request –Reps

Why we approved Buhari’s $5.5bn loan request –Reps

— 17th November 2017

The House of Representatives on Thursday said it approved the $5.5 billion loan request from the executive because President Muhammadu Buhari is trustworthy and keeps to his words.

It said that the approval was in spite of the nation’s rising debt profile.

Recall that both chambers had on Tuesday approved the president’s request to borrow $5.5 billion made up of $2.5 billion to fund the 2017 budget and another $3 billion to re-finance the country’s domestic debts.

Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, told newsmen that  “we approved the loan because we believe that the President is a man of his words and will utilise the funds for the projects earmarked”.

He said that the House after studying the projects outlined to be executed with the proceeds of loan realised that they are essential for rapid economic development.

Namdas added that the House also realised that the loan proceeds would enhance social development of the country and considering the president’s integrity, they had no option than to approve the request.

“If you have a person that sticks to his words and with President Muhammadu Buhari, we have no doubt that this loan will be put to good use. ”

He also explained that the nation was just recovering  from recession and there was need to inject more money into the economy to rejig it adding that the terms and conditions of the loan were favourable and not injurious to the nation.

“We just came out of recession and we need to spend money on infrastructure. Borrowing is part of ways to rejig the economy but it is not good to borrow for frivolous items. However, when you borrow to invest, there is nothing wrong about it.”

Namdas assured that the House will also step up its oversight function to ensure that the loan was judiciously expended on the projects outlined.

“We don’t just approve the loan, we are going to do oversight and ensure that the loan is properly utilised.”

Some of the projects to be funded with the loan are the Mambilla Hydropower project, construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, counterpart funding for rail projects and the construction of the Bode-Bonny Road, with a bridge across the Opobo Channel.

Post Views: 26
1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th November 2017 at 6:10 am
    Any institution that borrowed money to the fraudulent political name Nigeria is at its own risk. Only Fulanis with their illiterate fallen caliphate and illiterate military circle hid under the fraudulent political name Nigeria will shoulder such debt. Natives of this territory has nothing to do with it. Someone who is not a native in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory, said he is the head of traditional rulers of this territory- who are natives on their native lands, live on stolen wealth of the natives, said he is sultan, costume himself as god to be worshiped. So an insult, a mess- the end has come, Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, Middle Belt Republic etc. The illiterate fallen caliphate must be crushed and abolished now. Fulanis who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory, must live as foreigners in the natives’ Disintegrated Republics- live quietly and lawful or vacate the natives’ Disintegrated Republics. Northern natives has to call back their natives in the military, police etc. in Southern Sovereign States now. All collaborators of the enemy must be crushed with the enemy in Southern Revolution War Engagement. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

