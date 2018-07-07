The Sun News
DAKORE EGBUSON-AKANDE

Why I still kiss in movies – Dakore Akande, actress

— 7th July 2018

Screen diva, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, has revealed to Inside Nollywood why she kisses deeply in movies despite her martial status.

Dakore, who played the role of a sexy wife of Richard Mofe-Damijo in a new TV series, Castle & Castle where she was seen to be deeply romantically involved with him, explained that she is quite selective with movies scripts but her husband gives her the go-ahead to explore.

Hear her: “Since the beginning of my career, I have been selective of the kind of people I work with, and the kind of scripts I accept. It’s part of having the spirit of exce lence. My passionate kiss with RMD comes with the job. I try as much as I can to steer away from such romantic roles, but I can’t
keep steering and find myself totally out.

“However, my husband and I have an understanding. At the end of the day, I’m his wife; he is the one I go home to. He is the one I love. He is the father of my kids. RMD and I also have a connection, we have done such movie before. We both understand duty call.”

On having another baby after her two beautiful girls, Akande said she is done with child bearing.

“Yes, I’m done. Enough! I have two beautiful girls and that is it. We are good.”

 

 

