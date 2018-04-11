Why reforms’re not working –FG

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has given reasons why Federal Government reforms are not working.

BPSR Acting Director General, Dasuki Arabi, said lack of central monitoring or evaluation of reforms and no means of coordination were some of the reasons why the reforms are not working.

He said this at the Stakeholders Technical Meeting of Pillar 1 of the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR).

He said the meeting could not have come at a better time than now that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has re-positioned the federal public service for optimal performance.

“In 2008, the federal government identified the need to develop a NSPSR, as a coordinating strategic framework for public service reform. This was informed by the realisation that many reforms were on-going across the public service, but, not all of them were known outside the lead ministries, departments and agencies.

“Furthermore, there was no central monitoring or evaluation of reforms, no means of coordination to ensure that reform efforts were not at cross-purposes with each other and little opportunity to learn and replicate lessons from reform activities,” he said.

Arabi also explained that bringing together all the separate strands of public service reform under strategic coordination framework would make better linkages, establish an effective mechanism for monitoring, reporting, evaluation and ensure that the reforms are effectively communicated.

The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, who declared the meeting open, on behalf of the SGF, Boss Mustapha, said paucity of funds was responsible for non-implementation of the policy.