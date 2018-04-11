The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Why reforms’re not working –FG
11th April 2018 - Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam
11th April 2018 - Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina
11th April 2018 - Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks
11th April 2018 - Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG
11th April 2018 - Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs
11th April 2018 - Yetunde Agboola 08132741878
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Secondus alleges plot to rig poll
11th April 2018 - Ripples over Buhari’s 2nd term bid
11th April 2018 - Uyo church collapse: Commission of Inquiry indicts Pastor Weeks
Home / National / Why reforms’re not working –FG
Fg

Why reforms’re not working –FG

— 11th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has given reasons why Federal Government reforms are not working.

BPSR Acting Director General, Dasuki Arabi, said lack of central monitoring or evaluation of reforms and no means of coordination were some of the reasons why the reforms are not working.

He said this at the Stakeholders Technical Meeting of Pillar 1 of the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR).

He said the meeting could not have come at a better time than now that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has re-positioned the federal public service for optimal performance.

“In 2008, the federal government identified the need to develop a NSPSR, as a coordinating strategic framework for public service reform.  This was informed by the realisation that many reforms were on-going across the public service, but, not all of them were known outside the lead ministries, departments and agencies.

“Furthermore, there was no central monitoring or evaluation of reforms, no means of coordination to ensure that reform efforts were not at cross-purposes with each other and little opportunity to learn and replicate lessons from reform activities,” he said.

Arabi also explained that bringing together all the separate strands of public service reform under strategic coordination framework would make better linkages, establish an effective mechanism for monitoring, reporting, evaluation and ensure that the reforms are effectively communicated.

The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, who declared the meeting open, on behalf of the SGF, Boss Mustapha, said paucity of funds was responsible for non-implementation of the policy.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fg

Why reforms’re not working –FG

— 11th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has given reasons why Federal Government reforms are not working. BPSR Acting Director General, Dasuki Arabi, said lack of central monitoring or evaluation of reforms and no means of coordination were some of the reasons why the reforms are not working. He said this at…

  • Danjuma

    Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam

    — 11th April 2018

    •Waku, Okunrounmu back Nyiam Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja  As the Nigerian Army investigates allegations  by former chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colluding with herdsmen to cause havoc across the country, mastermind of the April 21, 1990, failed coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd), has said the former general’s  outburst was a direct…

  • Buhari

    Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has described as a ‘misquote,’ a report that his boss had pledged to serve for only one term. President Buhari had, on Monday, shortly before he left for London, the United Kingdom, declared his intention to run for a second term in 2019. Adesina told a national Lagos-based television…

  • Army

    Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks

    — 11th April 2018

    •Asks officers with political, religious sentiments to retire Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has barred officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army from attending church and mosque services outside the barracks. Buratai also announced the setting up of a special standing court martial in preparation for the upcoming 2019…

  • Ekweremadu

    Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG

    — 11th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa,  Abuja Deputy Senate President Ike  Ekweremmadu has commenced legal moves to stop the hearing of an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government seeking a temporary forfeiture of some of his undeclared properties worth billions of naira to government. Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share