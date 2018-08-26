– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - Why people stay in toxic RELATIONSHIPS
26th August 2018 - Police brutality spurred my campaign for reform – Awosanya, #EndSARS convener
26th August 2018 - Aside politics of survival, where are Rivers senators?
26th August 2018 - Messi orders Barca to sign €180m Mbappe
26th August 2018 - DRINK-DRIVING SCANDAL : Lloris to lose captaincy armband, pay £240,000 fine
26th August 2018 - THE CR7 EFFECT! Juve now worth €1b
26th August 2018 - HIDDEN AGENDA! Barca to move for Pogba this week
26th August 2018 - Man U considers Mourinho sack
26th August 2018 - AHEAD US OPEN Murray: I am unsure of my fitness
26th August 2018 - Idris Okuneye: I’ll keep my secret until my wedding day
Home / Columns / Why people stay in toxic RELATIONSHIPS
TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS

Why people stay in toxic RELATIONSHIPS

— 26th August 2018

Relationships are meant to be peaceful, energizing, and enjoyed; to be mutually beneficial, but in toxic relationships, there is no peace or love to be enjoyed.

Bisi Daniels

At the end of the day, people happily return to the comfort of their homes. Nobody provides better comfort than an understanding and loving spouse. So why would people, especially spouses, find excuses to avoid the home?

READ ALSO: Your spouse is not your property!

“War – cold or hot,” a friend volunteers a response. “It is when it is safer to stay in the frying pan than to jump into the fire.”

Relationships are meant to be peaceful, energizing, and enjoyed; to be mutually beneficial, but in toxic relationships, there is no peace or love to be enjoyed.

So why do people remain in it to suffer and die prematurely?

Well, scientists are still adding to the many reasons, which include the interest of the children in a marriage and religious reasons. Before the details what really is a toxic relationship?

HealthScope defines it as “a relationship characterized by behaviours on the part of the toxic partner that are emotionally and, not infrequently, physically damaging to their partner.”

It explains: “While a healthy relationship contributes to our self-esteem and emotional energy, a toxic relationship damages self-esteem and drains energy.

READ ALSO: Subtle ways you’re hurting your partner’s self-esteem

“A healthy relationship involves mutual caring, respect, and compassion, an interest in our partner’s welfare and growth, an ability to share control and decision-making, in short, a shared desire for each other’s happiness.

“A healthy relationship is a safe relationship, a relationship where we can be ourselves without fear, a place where we feel comfortable and secure. A toxic relationship, on the other hand, is not a safe place.

A toxic relationship is characterized by insecurity, self-centeredness, dominance, control. We risk our very being by staying in such a relationship. To say a toxic relationship is dysfunctional is, at best, an understatement.”

Some common signs of toxic relationship

Although a psychotherapist Ginnie Thompson cautions about the use of the term because “every single relationship has a level of toxicity,” there are clear signs some relationships have spiraled out of control as various studies compiled be Christine Copa show.

You’re always walking on eggshells

One of the first signs of a toxic relationship is when one partner is very controlling, Andrea Bonior, PhD, author of The Friendship Fix told Health.com. “This doesn’t always mean physically threatening or violent,” she said. It can simply be that you feel frightened to share your opinions because you’re nervous and afraid of your partner’s emotional reactions, says Dr. Bonior, an adjunct professor of psychology at Georgetown University. And if you find yourself dumbing things down so your partner can feel smart or save the day — huge red flag.

You feel a little queasy, or uneasy, around your partner

“Your body is smart,” says relationship expert Sofia Milan. “If you were to eat poison, your body would immediately try to throw it up. If you get something in your eye, your eye starts tearing.” Stressed? Your hair will fall out. Get it? So if you’re having physical issues like ulcers, throwing up, dizziness/passing out, chest pains, or new skin flare-ups, your body may be trying to get your attention. Milan says to ask yourself, what is the root cause of these ill feelings?

You’re always fighting

While some bickering is even healthy for your relationship, “constant misunderstanding is a bad sign,” says Sue Kolod, PhD, a psychoanalyst in New York City. “As couples get to know each other better, there should be a progression toward more understanding and less misunderstanding.” Poor communication that never improves is toxic because without communication, a relationship can never move forward.

READ ALSO: Lagos marriage registry where couples rent ‘parents’, crowd, bridal train

Everything is so dramatic, all the time

“Many couples thrive on high theatrics—screaming, accusations, hands, and words flying,” says psychiatrist Scott Haltzman, MD. “As long as there are not physical assaults, or so long as the words are not hateful or contemptuous, that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” he notes. In fact, many couples like this are considered high expressers, says Dr. Haltzman, and they often report better sex lives than more mellow couples. “But, and it’s a big but, their divorce rates are higher.” He says if your partner keeps lighting fireworks over your sea of tranquility, then that could be a sign of a destructive relationship.

Your partner wants you all to himself

When a partner or pal wants you to break off relationships with friends and family, that is a sign of a toxic relationship. Isolating the partner from friends and family is upsetting because it is an attempt to control and manipulate without interference from the partner’s support system,” advises Dr. Kolod.

You keep score

“The relationship scorecard develops over time because one or both people in a relationship use past wrongdoings in order to try and justify current righteousness. This is a double-whammy of ‘suckage,’” says author and blogger Mark Mason. “Not only are you deflecting the current issue, but you’re ginning up guilt and bitterness from the past to manipulate your partner into feeling wrong in the present.”

Your partner stonewalls

Partners need to talk about a lot of important things in relationships—not just whether to get sushi or pizza for takeout or what to watch on Netflix. If your partner flat-out refuses to talk about important relationship topics, like when to have a baby or buy a home, you may be in a toxic relationship. “When it is not possible to discuss the issues in the relationship there’s a huge problem,” says Dr. Kolod. “One patient has told me that if she tries to talk about her expectations for the future with her boyfriend, he disappears for several days. This is a toxic pattern because it results in my patient feeling afraid to bring up concerns with her boyfriend.” If you or your partner refuses to fix problems, you could be fostering a potentially toxic relationship.

There’s a constant power tug-of-war game

If you’re concerned about the balance of power in your relationship, it can be helpful to imagine your relationship as a seesaw, Suzanne Lachmann, PsyD, told Spirituality-Health.com. “If both partners understand their power (or are empowered), the seesaw stays relatively level and balanced,” Dr. Lachmann explains. “But if one person in the relationship has brought in a feeling of powerlessness, he or she may try to compensate by baring down on the seesaw, shifting his or her weight, and perpetually uprooting, destabilizing, or ungrounding his or her partner on the other side.”

You feel drained

If your relationship feels like it’s sucking the energy out of you, that’s a sign of toxicity, says Thompson. It might even manifest physically, like if you’re tired all the time, she says. “Toxic relationships can literally make our bodies unhealthy—it’s vital to pay attention to these signs and to how our bodies are reacting,” says Thompson.

• To be continued

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

REFORM

Police brutality spurred my campaign for reform – Awosanya, #EndSARS convener

— 26th August 2018

“It validates our outcry, and punctures the allegations that robbery kingpins and yahoo-yahoo boys are sponsoring the #EndSARS, Reform PoliceNG Movement.” Henry Okonkwo The recent initiative by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who in his erstwhile capacity as Acting President issued directives for the commencement of the reform process of the Nigeria Police Force, came as…

  • RIVERS SENATORS

    Aside politics of survival, where are Rivers senators?

    — 26th August 2018

    Ahead of 2019, the serving senators who have failed to represent the state well must be replaced by vibrant PDP senators who are fearless and committed to the Rivers interest. Simeon Nwakaudu The disservice Akin Fakorede and the Police High Command did to Rivers State when they cooked up the results for the Rivers East…

  • BLAME GAME

    2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding

    — 26th August 2018

    The blame game between the presidency and the Senate leadership has continued to dominate discussion in the polity. Omoniyi Salaudeen The time is ticking gradually and steadily to the 2019 general elections. Going by the timetable and schedule of activities for the polls released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is remaining exactly…

  • Officers in PARTY POLITICS not good for military - Capt Abdulmalik

    Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik

    — 26th August 2018

    A retired military officer should stay away from politics. But now, roughly all of them are involved in party politics. And that is not good for the military as an institution Desmond Mgboh/Kano Retired Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik is the publicity officer of Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter. Abdulmalik,…

  • PRESIDENCY 2023

    2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West

    — 26th August 2018

    “Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share