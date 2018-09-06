NAN

Athletes from Ondo State will not participate in the National Youth Sports Festival slated to begin in Ilorin on Friday due to the late submission of their budget to the state government.

The Acting General Manager of the Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Wande Fabuluje, made this known in an interview with newsmen.

Fabuluje, who recently assumed office, said his team would shift its attention to the National Sports Festival holding in Abuja in December.

Ondo State Badminton Coach, Tumise Olalere, expressed regrets at the development, saying “the championship would have been a boost to the morale of the state’s athletes.’’

Ondo State finished third with 12 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals at the last National Youth Sports Festival in Ilorin.