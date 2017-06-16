The Sun News
Latest
16th June 2017 - Why Obesere, Malaika performed at LIJF 505050Jazz show –Ayoola Shadare
16th June 2017 - Star parade at premiere of BOI sponsored film, Isoken
16th June 2017 - Lesotho PM’s wife shot dead
16th June 2017 - Your attitude determines your altitude
16th June 2017 - Ajayi: A life well spent
16th June 2017 - ‘Quit order: South East govs playing good boys’
16th June 2017 - Osun by-election: Adeleke receives PDP flag
16th June 2017 - Ondo APC disciplinary committee recommends Kekemeke’s expulsion
16th June 2017 - Obaseki shuns Edo college reception, laments decay
16th June 2017 - Militants give northerners ultimatum to leave Niger Delta
Home / TSWeekend / Why Obesere, Malaika performed at LIJF 505050Jazz show –Ayoola Shadare

Why Obesere, Malaika performed at LIJF 505050Jazz show –Ayoola Shadare

— 16th June 2017

The festival director and founder, Lagos International Jazz festival (LIJF), Ayoola Shadare, has opened up on why he featured two indigenous fuji artistes, Abass Akande Obesere and Malaika at this year’s edition of the show held recently in Lagos.

According to Shadare, it was part of his decision to look inwards to recognise and honour indigenous music and musicians that are making waves in the country. “The likes of fuji, apala, sakara, juju, Afrobeat, highlife and others are our own jazz or what we have termed ‘NAIJAZZ’. Other countries celebrate their musicians on their stages and we shouldn’t be the exception,” he explained.

This year’s edition of LIJF was spectacular, as Shadare’s Inspiro Productions paraded well over 50 musicians including fuji music heavyweights, Obesere and Malaika, who dazzled guests at the 3-day jazz event held as part of the Lagos at 50 celebrations.

Themed ‘505050JAZZ Lagos @ 50 Special Edition’, the event climaxed the end of Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM), which fell on April 30, the International Jazz Day celebrated worldwide.

Prior to the main festival, three JAM session events and three empowerment workshops were conducted at various venues including SPAN Academy of Jazz & Contemporary Music; Renaissance Hotel, GRA, Ikeja; Southpaw Lounge, Gbagada; and Industry Nite at Spice Route, Victoria Island, all in Lagos. Also, this year, the festival raised funds to support two charities, The Down Syndromes Nigeria Foundation and Sesor Foundation for Internally Displaced Persons.

However, the main festival was held at Freedom Park, Lagos Island and kicked off on Friday April 28 with exciting performances from jazz and jazz related artistes like Samson Iroko, Olumide Shobowale, Nathmac, Piano Duke, D-Bass & Joshua Fashina (Agbar Joshu), Ajaga Master, Ade Piper, Clintonic the violinist, Celeste, Wole Jesutomi, and Jesse Ibidun.

The second day of the festival witnessed artistes like Kenny Kore, Dotun Dina, Femi Slide, Nathan, Oluchi, Aje Band, and Justin Ige. The third day and grand finale of the festival was well attended and lived up to its billings with an array of acts including Organic Jazz Band, Bright Gain featuring Jojo Body Beats, Elfreda, Seun Olota, KenBaze, Damilare Sax, Adeh and Moyeen.

But then, the guests were ecstatic when Obesere mounted the stage about 11pm and for over an hour, thrilled the crowd with hits from his repertoire. As his performance ended, Malaika and his orchestra of native percussions and other musicians got onstage to close the festival. His was a superlative performance and magnificent crowning of the 505050JAZZ Lagos @ 50 Special Edition.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lesotho PM’s wife shot dead

— 16th June 2017

The estranged wife of incoming Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has been shot dead two days before his inauguration. Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was travelling home with a friend when both women were shot by an unknown assailant, the police said. The police said the motive was unknown and an investigation was continuing, BBC reported. The…

Share

  • Osun by-election: Adeleke receives PDP flag

    — 16th June 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the forthcoming Osun West senatorial district by-election, Ademola Adeleke, has received the party’s flag at the national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday. At the ceremony, Adeleke claimed Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola would not have won a second term were it not for the efforts…

    Share

  • Ondo APC disciplinary committee recommends Kekemeke’s expulsion

    — 16th June 2017

    • Party’s SEC, SWC scrutinise report From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The All Progressives Congress (APC) Disciplinary Committee in Ondo State, has recommended that former chairman, Isaac Kekemeke, be expelled from the party. In the report, the committee found Kekemeke guilty of allegations against him and subsequently recommended his expulsion. Chairman of the committee, Prince Abayomi…

    Share

  • Obaseki shuns Edo college reception, laments decay

    — 16th June 2017

    • Sets up hajj committee, Muslim welfare board Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, shunned a reception organised for him in Abudu, administrative headquarters of Orhionmwon Local Government Area. The governor shunned the reception, to register his displeasure with the locals over the deplorable condition of Esigie Comprehensive College, an outreach of College of…

    Share

  • Militants give northerners ultimatum to leave Niger Delta

    — 16th June 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt A Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA) has ordered northerners residing in the region to leave before October 1, 2017, or face the consequences. This latest threat came few days after the coalition handed down an ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding return of oil blocks owned by the northerners…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share