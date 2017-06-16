Why Obesere, Malaika performed at LIJF 505050Jazz show –Ayoola Shadare

The festival director and founder, Lagos International Jazz festival (LIJF), Ayoola Shadare, has opened up on why he featured two indigenous fuji artistes, Abass Akande Obesere and Malaika at this year’s edition of the show held recently in Lagos.

According to Shadare, it was part of his decision to look inwards to recognise and honour indigenous music and musicians that are making waves in the country. “The likes of fuji, apala, sakara, juju, Afrobeat, highlife and others are our own jazz or what we have termed ‘NAIJAZZ’. Other countries celebrate their musicians on their stages and we shouldn’t be the exception,” he explained.

This year’s edition of LIJF was spectacular, as Shadare’s Inspiro Productions paraded well over 50 musicians including fuji music heavyweights, Obesere and Malaika, who dazzled guests at the 3-day jazz event held as part of the Lagos at 50 celebrations.

Themed ‘505050JAZZ Lagos @ 50 Special Edition’, the event climaxed the end of Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM), which fell on April 30, the International Jazz Day celebrated worldwide.

Prior to the main festival, three JAM session events and three empowerment workshops were conducted at various venues including SPAN Academy of Jazz & Contemporary Music; Renaissance Hotel, GRA, Ikeja; Southpaw Lounge, Gbagada; and Industry Nite at Spice Route, Victoria Island, all in Lagos. Also, this year, the festival raised funds to support two charities, The Down Syndromes Nigeria Foundation and Sesor Foundation for Internally Displaced Persons.

However, the main festival was held at Freedom Park, Lagos Island and kicked off on Friday April 28 with exciting performances from jazz and jazz related artistes like Samson Iroko, Olumide Shobowale, Nathmac, Piano Duke, D-Bass & Joshua Fashina (Agbar Joshu), Ajaga Master, Ade Piper, Clintonic the violinist, Celeste, Wole Jesutomi, and Jesse Ibidun.

The second day of the festival witnessed artistes like Kenny Kore, Dotun Dina, Femi Slide, Nathan, Oluchi, Aje Band, and Justin Ige. The third day and grand finale of the festival was well attended and lived up to its billings with an array of acts including Organic Jazz Band, Bright Gain featuring Jojo Body Beats, Elfreda, Seun Olota, KenBaze, Damilare Sax, Adeh and Moyeen.

But then, the guests were ecstatic when Obesere mounted the stage about 11pm and for over an hour, thrilled the crowd with hits from his repertoire. As his performance ended, Malaika and his orchestra of native percussions and other musicians got onstage to close the festival. His was a superlative performance and magnificent crowning of the 505050JAZZ Lagos @ 50 Special Edition.