Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady

The first lady told the women that affirmative action and the Beijing Declaration on women can only be achieved when women demonstrate the capacity to lead.

Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Wife of the Governor of Edo State and First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki,‎ yesterday gave a reason why her husband has increased the number of women appointees in his administration, suggesting that women in politics are more loyal than their male counterparts.

In a keynote address she delivered during a workshop for female political office holders organised by her office and the office of the Special Adviser on Gender Issues at Government House Benin City, Mrs. Obaseki added that their appointments were a deliberate act by the governor because he is gender-sensitive.
‎‎
‎She enjoined women political office holders to embrace the policies and programmes of the Obaseki administration for the uplift of the south-south state.‎

The first lady told the women that affirmative action and the Beijing Declaration on women can only be achieved when women demonstrate the capacity to lead.

“The affirmative gender sensitization cannot just come because we women talk about it. It comes when we up our game and prove that we are capable,” she said.‎

Mrs. Obaseki, recognising the strength of the average Edo woman, enjoined them to channel their energy to a good and desirable uses, describing women political appointees as trail blazers. ‎

The first lady paid special recognition to the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the state chairman of SUBEB, Chairman of Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Head of Edo-Jobs and other appointees, saying their appointments were because they are capable and efficient.‎

Among women who attended the workshop were the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu; state Head of Service (HOS), Mrs. Gladys Idahor; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe; Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Joanna Oviawe; Special Adviser to the governor on Gender Issues, Efosa Uyigue, and a host of others.‎

