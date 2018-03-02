The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari
2nd March 2018 - Jacob Naomi 08154178105
2nd March 2018 - NFIU: Senate, House positions delay bill
2nd March 2018 - How your thoughts affect your life
2nd March 2018 - APC crisis and Tinubu’s mission impossible
2nd March 2018 - Dapchi abduction and the blame game
2nd March 2018 - 2018 and the governor Osun needs
2nd March 2018 - Much ado about TI’s corruption index
2nd March 2018 - Tackling illicit financial flows and multinationals’ tax evasions
2nd March 2018 - Bridge of death
Home / Business / Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari

Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the  successful implementation of his administration’s economic agendas is the reason the number of foreign private investments is rising in the country.

He said this at a meeting with a Qatari business delegation led by the former Emir, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the State House, Abuja, Thursday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the Federal Government’s economic agenda as one designed to move the country from over-reliance on crude oil and food importation.

He said the policy has, in the past two years turned Nigeria into one of the most attractive investment destinations in Africa.

According to Buhari, “My administration’s economic agenda has always been to move away from over reliance on crude oil and food importation.  Nigeria is a blessed country.  We have fertile land.  We have young and energetic population.  And we have a very strong legal and regulatory system that protects capital and investments, both local and foreign.

“As you are aware, Nigeria just exited its worst recession in more than two decades.  We have more than doubled our foreign reserves.  We are winning the war against corruption.  We are developing our infrastructure.  And we are enforcing the rule of law.  As a result of this, we are seeing significant growth in the non-oil sector which is creating thousands of jobs across the country.” 

The President cited the current strategic partnership between Moroccan and Nigerian fertilizer companies as part of the success stories.

“Today, due to this alliance, Nigeria has over 13 functioning fertilizer blending plants with another four in the pipeline.  This is purely driven by the private sector,” he noted.

Buhari noted, “In 2017 alone, we saw significant commitments and agreements by major global organisations in infrastructure projects such as: the proposed USD 9 billion Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex in Lagos; the completed USD 600 million Lafarge Plant in Calabar; the proposed rail stock; the proposed USD 1.3 billion public private partnership with General Electric on Rail Track Development and the proposed ENI/Agip rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said the  successful implementation of his administration’s economic agendas is the reason the number of foreign private investments is rising in the country. He said this at a meeting with a Qatari business delegation led by the former Emir, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the State House,…

  • NFIU: Senate, House positions delay bill

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Nigeria risks non-use of ATM cards abroad from March 11 Fred Itua, Abuja  Barely one week to a meeting of members of Egmont Group, which would determine Nigeria’s continued membership, the National Assembly is yet to transmit a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, granting full autonomy to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). The failure…

  • Encroachment: FUTO VC threatens to pull down illegal buildings

    — 2nd March 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri   Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof Francis Eze, has threatened to pull down all illegal structures erected on the university campus by developers who bought lands from illegal agents and speculators. Prof. Eze disclosed this on Tuesday when he conducted newsmen round the institution’s boundaries with its…

  • Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition

    — 2nd March 2018

    •State to expand revenue base through technology Chidi Nnadi, Enugu; Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State Government yesterday gave 72 hours to occupants of Mary Hostel on Ogbaru Street, Independence Layout, most of whom are students, to vacate the four-storey building, which Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had earlier raised the alarm over the safety…

  • Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Troops decimate insurgents in Borno, knock off 5 Tessy Igomu  The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the killing of two officers by Boko Haram terrorists. The soldiers, Lt-Col. A.E. Mamudu, a commanding officer of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group, and a young naval officer, were both killed by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in Sambisa…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share