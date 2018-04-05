The Sun News
Why Nigerians’ll reject APC in 2019 – PDP dep. national chair

— 5th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has disclosed reasons why majority of Nigerians would not vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

According to him, the present parlous economic situation, insecurity and widespread hardship in the country would propel Nigerians to vote out APC next year.

He said people had tasted the two political parties and now realised that the PDP is far better than the APC.

This came just as a House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, assured that the PDP would change the fortune of the country if it returns to power.

Akinwonmi spoke with reporters shortly after the installation of Adebutu and his wife as the Otunba Badekale of Makun, Sagamu and Yeye Otunba Badekale of Makun, Sagamu by the Ewusi of Makun, Sagamu, Oba Timothy Akinsanya.

The PDP deputy national chairman (South) noted that because life has become unbearable for Nigerians, they are now turning to the PDP for solutions.

He argued that former President Goodluck Jonathan managed the nation’s economy very well than incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akinwonmi, however, urged the electorate to take their destiny in their own hands by voting right in 2019.

Said he, “People now turn to us because APC has disappointed them. Life is unbearable to people; hardship, suffering, hunger, poverty is everywhere.

“Our people have tasted the two parties, they now know the best. We have never had it this bad in Nigeria. We don’t have time for wailers, we are focused about the election. All we want is to win election.

“APC released needless list of looters, we released our own too. Its called one-one, there is no point in that. The bottom line is that they are losing out because numerous problems and mismanagement of the economy and that is the problem we are having in the country today.

“How was Jonathan managing it to the point that when he was leaving it was one dollar to N180? But it is now one dollar to N360. How is Federal Government managing it? It is the management of the economy that is causing the problem. The economic team of Jonathan is far better than Buhari’s team today. All we want is a government that will feel the pain of an ordinary Nigerian.

“Nigerians have seen the capacity of both parties now, I hope they won’t get it wrong again. The future of this country is in our hands.” He stated.

Akinwonmi urged Nigerians to collect their permanent voter cards (PVC) in order to vote out APC from power.

