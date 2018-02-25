Why Nigerians must embrace good herbal medicines – Atuchukwu

Gilbert Ekezie

An Indian Ayurvedic Herbal Medicines Dealer, Mr. Obiora Atuchukwu has said that good herbal medicines are more effective in tackling most of the health challenges being faced all over the world today due to their natural quality and without side effects.

He said many countries of the world depend mainly on herbs due to their effectiveness and advised Nigerians to do same for the sake of healthy living and longer lives.

According to him, if maintained, herbal medicines would go a long way in reducing the outbreak of various diseases and deaths being witnessed across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, sole marketers of Indian Ayurvedic Herbal Medicines like Pykure Capsules and Ointment for Piles explained that one of the major unique qualities of herbal medicines like Pykure is that they are natural, original and had contributed in maintaining the healthy lives of many in the past and present.

He bemoaned the damages piles have done to many, stating that Pykure has a recommended dosage of two capsules, to be taken three times daily, before meals. But the dosage may be increased, if required under medical supervision.

The AKO Group CEO insisted that one of the most important secrets of Pykure is being patient while taking it, as it works gradually for a complete healing. “For Pykure to fight piles completely, one must be patient enough to complete the dosage. It is unfortunate that people abandon the medicines prescribed for them when they notice that they are recovering from their sicknesses and by so doing, expose themselves to more danger and more suffering.”

Atuchukwu also observed that Africans like those in other countries of the world are blessed with natural food and medicines. But their major problem is negligence and carefree attitudes to personal health hygiene and bad lifestyle. “It is obvious that we no longer eat our natural foods which are medicinal and have the qualities to fight most of the health challenges we are facing today. Rather, we see many of them as local, in our efforts to live foreign lives.”

He further said that Piles could have disastrous effects that can lead to death, so, it should be controlled with Pykure Capsules and ointment at the early stage before it does harm to the body.