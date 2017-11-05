The Sun News
Home / National / Why Nigerian musicians are not creative – Prince Umukoro

Why Nigerian musicians are not creative – Prince Umukoro

— 5th November 2017

Seasoned pop/ballad musician, Prince Umukoro, has seen it all in the Nigerian music industry. With a musical pedigree spanning over 20-years, coupled with a wealth of experience as an executive in various capacities, Umukoro can be likened to a mobile library when talking of the history of the music industry.

The veteran, who recently resumed his musical craft after many years of hiatus, has condemned new generation artistes for their lack of creativity. According to him, creativity is no longer important while creating music, the crave for money has taken over the industry.

“When you have negative thinkers as heads of organisations, who only think of self-interest, it is very bad. My only sadness is that what these ‘boys’ are playing is mere copyright of instrumentation. They just sing whatever they like on it. In those days, you must be creative enough to play your own style and pattern to move ahead. All I’ve been hearing since I came back to the country was gban gban gbi gbi gbo baby baby everywhere. Honestly, I think it’s time to come back to playing meaningful music that will not only sensitize the people but also give good feelings and foster positive thinking in our children.

Speaking further, Umukoro, who just released a new single, ‘Brighter Day’, said based on his wealth of experience; he cannot vouch for either PMAN, MCSN, COSON or any other musical society in Nigeria.

