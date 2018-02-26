The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Why Nigerian manufacturers should invest in renewable energy
26th February 2018 - Farmers, herdsmen clashes: To hell with cattle colony, stakeholders tell Ogbe
26th February 2018 - Seme Command generates N546m in January
26th February 2018 - Low port performance: NPA, terminal operators trade blames for failure
26th February 2018 - MMIA’s ease of doing business world class –Edede
26th February 2018 - How safe are Nigerian airlines, aviation facilities?
26th February 2018 - Dana Air seals interlining agreement  with Asky Airline 
26th February 2018 - Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 
26th February 2018 - Group seeks solution to exorbitant port charges
26th February 2018 - No sacred cows under VAIDS –Fowler
Home / Business / Why Nigerian manufacturers should invest in renewable energy

Why Nigerian manufacturers should invest in renewable energy

— 26th February 2018

Charles Nwaoguji

With the increasing demand for electric power, the high price of oil and the growing concern for the environment, many businesses are resorting to alternative sources of energy. Among the renewable energy sources, solar energy is a sustainable choice and one that can be used in various applications. Many businesses are now tapping into this alternative source of energy, hoping to benefit from its numerous advantages.

Nigeria, for instance, is one of the countries that largely supply crude oil in the world, but still suffers setbacks in terms of access to electricity for daily usage in homes and industries. A climate change expert’s report shows that only 40 per cent of households in Nigeria are connected to national grid due to decline in power generation and energy lost.

The only renewable energy source Nigeria utilises is hydro-power and biomass; where solar energy is minimally utilised for street lighting, mostly in cities. The country relies also on fossil fuels, natural gas and oil, which are non-renewable – they dwindle, are expensive, and pollute the environment.

Hydroelectric power plants with installed capacity and those coming on stream cumulatively account for roughly 13,000mw but the effectiveness of supply is less than 5000mw across the country.

Benefits of solar energy

Solar power systems will reduce or even eliminate your office building’s electric bill. For big and small businesses, this money-saving can have a tremendous impact. Having a solar power system installed is the equivalent to prepaying for almost 40 years of energy, but at just a fraction of what you are currently paying for electricity. The cost per unit of your current energy costs is likely much higher than what you would spend for solar power. This results in further savings for your business.

Good return on investment

Government incentives and the decrease of solar equipment costs means the utilisation of solar power is a sound investment and a good financial decision for public agencies and businesses. Investing in solar power generates both long-term savings and quick payback.

Low maintenance/high reliability

Solar energy systems from reputable solar providers require virtually no maintenance and operate with no noise. Given the roof structure of many commercial buildings, the access to them is easy.  While individual solar cells are fragile, they are encased in a highly tempered and protective glass case, which is framed by non-corrosive aluminium. Because solar panels are exposed to the elements, they are typically very sturdy and built to withstand rain, hail and other weather-related threats. In addition, the photovoltaic cells that make up the panel experience very little break down over time, similar to computer chips. Accordingly, most solar manufacturers offer a full warranty over their solar panels for 20-25 years, which means that once you make the move to solar, you will experience clean electricity for at least 25 years from a system that is just as functional and more reliable than standard utility electricity.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Nigerian manufacturers should invest in renewable energy

— 26th February 2018

Charles Nwaoguji With the increasing demand for electric power, the high price of oil and the growing concern for the environment, many businesses are resorting to alternative sources of energy. Among the renewable energy sources, solar energy is a sustainable choice and one that can be used in various applications. Many businesses are now tapping…

  • Farmers, herdsmen clashes: To hell with cattle colony, stakeholders tell Ogbe

    — 26th February 2018

    Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Policy inconsistency and somersault have been the major challenges facing most sectors of the Nigerian economy over the decades. It has also been argued that the inability of government to define clear-cut policy in the agric sector has been traced to the root of frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen. Unfortunately,…

  • Seme Command generates N546m in January

    — 26th February 2018

    The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has said it  generated 546,837,124.64 revenue in January, 2018. In a statement, Customs Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr  Taupyen Selchang, said that the revenue generated represented about 81 per cent of its target actualised. The command made a total of 64 seizures with a Duty…

  • Low port performance: NPA, terminal operators trade blames for failure

    — 26th February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman,  has,  on several occasions expressed  her desire to review the concession agreement with the terminal operators after the expiration of their 10-year contract. Hadiza gave indication of review the agreement at the last  quarterly meeting for the year between NPA  and the…

  • MMIA’s ease of doing business world class –Edede

    — 26th February 2018

    Out-going Area controller of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA) Customs Command, Comptroller Emmanuel  Edede, said the most important feat during his tenure was the enthronement of peace and tranquility at the command. He said during a brief handover to his successor, Deputy Comptroller Anyaogu Ukonu, that apart from making the area very conducive for business,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share