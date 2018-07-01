Why Nigeria needs to increase Malay apple farming

Malay Apple is presumed to be a native of Malaysia in Southeast Asia. It is commonly cultivated from Java to the Philippines and Vietnam. It is called Malay apple in Malaysia, Jamaican apple in Jamaica and Bell apple in Nigeria.

Today, the Malay apple is cultivated in other parts of Central America, including Belize, El Salvador and Costa Rica, and much more frequently in parks and gardens in Venezuela. In Nigeria, it was introduced over 50 years ago from research findings. As a tropical apple tree, it requires ample humidity, high rainfall, and no frost (cold condition). It grows quite well in many parts of Nigeria. Once these basic conditions have been met, the Malay apple trees need little else to thrive. It can be planted in homes, parks, gardens and established as apple plantation for commercial purposes. The Malay apple tree starts producing apples three years after planting, while the temperate apple tree produces apples from the sixth year after planting.

It produces apples two or three times per tree per year. It is prolific in producing about 1,000 apples per tree per harvest as it grows older, that is about 2,000 apples per tree per year. The average yield is 21 – 85 kg per tree.