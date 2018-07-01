The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2018 - Why Nigeria needs to increase Malay apple farming
1st July 2018 - On the imperative of modern policing in Nigeria
1st July 2018 - Why Nigeria’s democracy is not working – Ango Abdullahi NEF chairman
1st July 2018 - Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo
1st July 2018 - Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved
1st July 2018 - My village is my favourite holiday spot – Noble Igwe
1st July 2018 - The damning safety report on Nigeria
1st July 2018 - Akere, lawyer and designer: I was sent out of court for ‘loud’ dressing by as senior advocate
1st July 2018 - Nigeria can collapse within six months if we don’t change governance system – Robert Clarke (SAN)
1st July 2018 - Glaucoma – “hypertension of the eyes”, and blindness
Home / Voices / Why Nigeria needs to increase Malay apple farming
MALAY APPLE TREE

Why Nigeria needs to increase Malay apple farming

— 1st July 2018

Malay Apple is presumed to be a native of Malaysia in Southeast Asia. It is commonly cultivated from Java to the Philippines and Vietnam. It is called Malay apple in Malaysia, Jamaican apple in Jamaica and Bell apple in Nigeria.

Today, the Malay apple is cultivated in other parts of Central America, including Belize, El Salvador and Costa Rica, and much more frequently in parks and gardens in Venezuela. In Nigeria, it was introduced over 50 years ago from research findings. As a tropical apple tree, it requires ample humidity, high rainfall, and no frost (cold condition). It grows quite well in many parts of Nigeria. Once these basic conditions have been met, the Malay apple trees need little else to thrive. It can be planted in homes, parks, gardens and established as apple plantation for commercial purposes. The Malay apple tree starts producing apples three years after planting, while the temperate apple tree produces apples from the sixth year after planting.

It produces apples two or three times per tree per year. It is prolific in producing about 1,000 apples per tree per harvest as it grows older, that is about 2,000 apples per tree per year. The average yield is 21 – 85 kg per tree.

Malay apple tree grows vigorously on a range of soil types from sand to heavy clay. It tolerates moderately acidic soil, reacts unfavorably to highly alkaline situations.

Malay apple is an amazing tropical apple type. It comes in three major colours – red, green and cream with many varieties of each type. In Nigeria, the commonest is the red type. The green colour is scanty while the cream colour may not be readily available now. It has a sweet-sour taste. It is highly medicinal and nutritious. This is established in the annals of scientific research as contained in the scientific World Journal of Health Sciences and Food Chemistry.

The shelf life is three to four days. The apples stay between 17 and 19 days on the trees during harvest.

Malay apple seed is a single oblate or nearly round seed. It is light brown externally, green internally. 1.6 – 2.0 cm in width. Somewhat meaty in texture. It is polyembryonic in nature, that is more than two seedlings could be raised from a single seed. It germinates readily in two to four weeks. It has shown antibiotic activity and has some effects on blood pressure and respiration. It is medicinal in application. It is used to allay fever.

Each Malay apple must be carefully plucked from the tree and maintained in cool storage shortly thereafter. To remove from the tree, simply twist the apple’s stem. Malay apple does not store well under freezing form of refrigeration. Theshelflifeis prolonged under the chilling form of refrigeration at a specific temperature.

Malayans apply a powder of the dried leaves on a cracked tongue. A preparation of the root is a remedy foritching. Therootbarkis useful against dysentery. The juice of the crushed leaves is applied as a lotion and is added to baths. In Brazil, various parts of the plants are used as remedies for constipation, diabetes, coughs, headache etc. Seeded fruits, seeds, bark and leaves have shown antibiotic activity and have some effects on blood pressure and respiration. As a matter of fact, Malay apple is a viable business opportunity that can contribute immensely towards reducing the unemployment rate. As at 2006, Malay apple was sold for N5, regardless of the size then. Today, the small size is N50, the big size is N100 while the jumbo size is N150 each.

 

►Akinyemi Oluwagbenga, an agronomist wrote via email.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANGO

Why Nigeria’s democracy is not working – Ango Abdullahi NEF chairman

— 1st July 2018

Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, who was also the chairman of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Presidential Campaign Organization in 1991/92, has faulted the honours given to the late Chief MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe on the roles they played in the democratic march of the country,…

  • EKPO

    Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo

    — 1st July 2018

    Says the people need to recover their mandate from him in 2019 Judex Okoro, Calabar A frontline chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Governor Donald Duke administration in Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo, has taken a swipe at the Prof Ben Ayade administration, saying that…

  • CLARKE - NIGERIA - COLLAPSE

    Nigeria can collapse within six months if we don’t change governance system – Robert Clarke (SAN)

    — 1st July 2018

    Christy Anyanwu Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) recently bared his mind of the state of the nation, giving a panoramic view of the Nigerian polity, democracy, the Buhari administration and the forthcoming political primaries. He also proffered solutions that would move the country ahead. What are your thoughts on the democracy day recently observed in the…

  • UDEH

    Resign or be impeached – Bishop Udeh tells Buhari

    — 1st July 2018

    David Onwuchewa, Nnewi Following the recent killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country, General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly. The Bishop said…

  • Iruofagha James - PENTECOSTAL CLERIC

    Nigeria a lie sustained by fraud, says Pentecostal cleric

    — 1st July 2018

    Enyeribe Ejiogu In the wake of the unchecked murderous campaign of killer herdsmen in predominantly Christian states in the north, a Pentecostal cleric and Senior Pastor of Glory Christian Ministries, Lagos, Dr. Iruofagha S. James, has called for a total revaluation of the basis for the co-existence of the ethnic groups in the present Nigerian…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share