The Sun News
Latest
30th January 2018 - Why national, state libraries are in shambles –NASU VP
30th January 2018 - FG to declare emergency in education in April
30th January 2018 - 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister
30th January 2018 - Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 
30th January 2018 - Getting foundation right, answer to Nigeria’s education problem –Ogunde, education advocate
30th January 2018 - 2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents
30th January 2018 - 20 die in Kaduna-Abuja Expressway auto crash
30th January 2018 - Ekiti guber: APC has no anointed candidate –Oyegun 
30th January 2018 - Ekwueme’s exemplary life
30th January 2018 - Lessons from Akwa Ibom’s FDI strategies
Home / Education Review / Why national, state libraries are in shambles –NASU VP

Why national, state libraries are in shambles –NASU VP

— 30th January 2018

Worried by the state of the nation’s libraries, the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) has called on the federal and state governments to tackle the current rot confronting libraries.

Chairman/Deputy President of NASU, Mr. Michael Adegoke, made the appeal recently at the meeting of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Libraries and other trade group council held in Lagos and hosted by NASU WAEC Ikeja branch.

Adegoke disclosed that libraries in Nigeria are now in shambles and have been left to rot away due to corruption, poor funding, understaffing, decaying infrastructure, obsolete books and equipment.

“In fact, most of the libraries are situated in non-conducive environments and staff welfare and morale are at the lowest level due to lack of motivation.”

According to him, the exclusion of national and state libraries from the act establishing TEFUND contributed to the despicable condition of libraries noting that there are no interventions and federal and state governments have refused to invest fund to revive them.

Adegoke appealed to the federal and state governments to extend fund to national and state libraries to guarantee their efficiency and effectiveness. He acknowledged that libraries help to promote literacy and culture of reading as students, parents, people go there to seek information and gather knowledge.

In his address, chairman of NASU WAEC Ikeja branch, Mr. Frank Adeleye, said government over the years has paid lip service to the advancement of education in the country, particularly through poor budgetary allocation to the sector.

Adeleye said despite the clamour for an improved allocation to education, the N605.8b which represents 7.04 per cent of the 2018 budget proposal is less than 26 per cent benchmark of UNESCO.

“This act of our government clearly shows that there is really no encouraging signs that government wants growth for a sector that has been neglected over the years. Ghana has 23.1 per cent budgetary allocation for education and ranks 2nd after Cote-d’Ivoire,”  he stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to declare emergency in education in April

— 30th January 2018

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the Federal Government will declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April. He disclosed this when he received Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello and some members of his cabinet at the Education Ministry headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. Adamu requested the support of all states…

  • 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister

    — 30th January 2018

    •Says losers blackmailing Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has no right to short-change Nigerians by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to forget seeking re-election in 2019. Shittu, who was stopped by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, from distributing   Buhari’s re-election…

  • Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 

    — 30th January 2018

    •Alleged loss, poor parody of human lives –Mdzough u Tiv Linus Oota, Lafia; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The prolonged crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Benue and Nasarawa states took a different dimension, yesterday, when herdsmen in Nasarawa allegedly lost 73 cows to suspected militants.  Commisioner of Police, Ahmed Lawal, told newsmen in Yamadaga village, in…

  • Getting foundation right, answer to Nigeria’s education problem –Ogunde, education advocate

    — 30th January 2018

    Jet Stanley Madu Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, chief executive officer, Edumark Consult, had built a high-flying career in marketing and advertising before veering into the education sector, where she is currently a change agent. For over a decade, she has been contributing significantly towards tackling the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria’s education sector. Her organisation, Edumark…

  • 2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents

    — 30th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Two persons were killed on Sunday night in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ariri and Tafi-Gene villages of Jebu-Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:30pm, also left one person badly injured and several houses burnt. Eyewitness said…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share