They are two sports personalities who had a common interest before the bubble burst and thereafter fell apart.

Both Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and acclaimed World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight champion, Bash Ali initially collaborated for Ali’s project, The Guinness Book of Record to become the oldest boxing champion. The relationship was smooth until irreconcilable differences forced both of them to part ways.

In this exclusive interview in Lagos, Bash Ali, while responding to the recent statement by the minister that the Federal Government had no part to play in the Guinness Book project, took Dalung to the cleaners, while equally calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve him of his ministerial positions.

Sir, in what capacity are you eying a Guinness record?

I’m the current World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight champion by a court decision in California, where the Superior court when the WBF was instructed that I can never lose my title unless inside the ring.

If you remember, on September 9th, 2000, when I fought Terry Ray, I knocked him out to become the world champions and they asked me to give him a return match, but I say no because I had a bigger offer to fight another contender in Canada, then the WBF stripped me of my title. We went to court and I was reinstated and I was given some certain money and wages. I was rewarded $5 million in damages. They paid me $2.1 million in loss of wages and other $5 million in damages. They paid the $2.1m and appealed the $5m. As am talking to you the $5m has gone up to $23m and as at two months ago, they offered me $2million, so they can get back the World body federation. But I have refused. Right now, I’ve the receivership to the World boxing federation. In the next two or three months, I am going to completely take over the WBF and become the Chairman and President. So, I’m the current World Boxing Federation champion. Unless I get beaten inside the ring, I remain the champion.

Let’s go back to your Guinness Book fight. What has been happening?

As you know, President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated Local Organising Committee on November 9, 2006, when Bala Kaoje was the minister then. Then again, on January 7, 2014 by Bolaji Abdullahi, when Goodluck Jonathan was the president. So I have been inaugurated twice, which means the Federal Government had to do two inaugurations for one project. And since it has witnessed unnecessary obstacle because of corruption. We should be able to do the right thing in Nigeria and get the right result. I have refused to dance to the tune of the criminals.

Out of all the ministers, the only one that was really committed is Bala Kaoje. He did the first inauguration and never asked for one kobo, he just wanted the success of the project. Unfortunately, his time was short-lived. When late Yar’Adua was elected, the second inauguration was done in 2014, and I asked that Kaoje be made the LOC chairman, but unfortunately, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former Minister of Sports made sure what they inaugurated they frustrated. And then Solomon Dalung came in, and it became worse. But we are working hard to make sure this fight happen in Nigeria. I will remain on my stand. Now what is happening is very simple. Before Dalung came in as the new minister, I wrote a letter to President Muhammed Buhari in June 2015 to congratulate him and to tell him all what has happened. Buhari replied and said approved again. Then he sent it to the National Sports Commission to advise him on how to successfully execute the project.