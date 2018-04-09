The Sun News
Why my deputy should succeed me –Fayose

Why my deputy should succeed me –Fayose

— 9th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he is supporting his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, because he has been instrumental to the unprecedented achievement recorded by his administration in education. He said such a feat must be sustained after his tenure.

Fayose stated this at the weekend when the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) conferred on him the Most Performing Governor in Private Education award, during the international conference of the association at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti.

The governor said:  “When you don’t allow continuity, you will lose all the gains you have recorded. For our achievements to be sustainable, we must encourage the continuity of this government by supporting Olusola to succeed me.

“My deputy is a man who has done well in education. He is an outstanding personality; he is personally involved in the education sector in our state. Their decision is not by chance, they must have looked into many parameters because when you don’t allow continuity, you lose all the gains. They are only buying into the sustainability and continuity of these gains.

“You can only get reward for a well done job. The award given to me by the NAPPS is a confirmation of what we have been able to achieve in the educational sector.

“In Ekiti, we don’t discriminate against private schools because a state is rated not by the performance of the public schools alone. On the award conferred on me, it shows that everybody wants something good to continue in their lives.”

Earlier, NAPPS President, Mrs Sally Bolujoko, said they decided to confer the award on Fayose because of the giant strides he recorded during his tenure and the cordial relationship between him and the private schools in Ekiti.

Bolujoko said the state, under Fayose performed better than most states in education, especially in National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC).

“We want to have a voice in governance of Ekiti state. We have taken a decision to support the continuity of this government under Prof. Olusola. This is seamless transition and the man is one of us. We have mandated our members to vote for him. Don’t vote for somebody who will come and complain. We are asking our teachers to get registered. We will do operation show me your voter’s cards.”

We have the population and by the time we are done you will know. I will hold our state executive responsible if our teachers don’t have their voter’s cards,” she said.

