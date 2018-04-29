The Sun News
Latest
29th April 2018 - Why men should check their balls
29th April 2018 - EFCC arrests two referees over match fixing
29th April 2018 - Nadal reaches Barcelona Open final
29th April 2018 - LMC fines Heartland N6.25m, bans Oparaku
29th April 2018 - Preferring a rich man doesn’t make you a gold digger
29th April 2018 - Why APC,PDP ‘ll not fly in 2019 –Dara
29th April 2018 - How women change men’s behaviour
29th April 2018 - “Hello I am here, I can hear you!”
29th April 2018 - Xenophobia: Nigerians knock Buhari
29th April 2018 - Darkness
Home / Health / Why men should check their balls

Why men should check their balls

— 29th April 2018

Enyeribe Ejiogu

Men, as would be expected, are very conscious of their genital organ, the very part of their anatomy, which a certain renowned female columnist loves to refer to as men’s staff of office. Some men who are endowed secretly boast about this vital organ popularly known as the ‘third leg.’ It is so important in marital relationship that not a few marriages have broken down on account of the inability of penis to perform its role at certain times in life.

This can happen when the prostate gland has a major problem. The prostate gland is part of the male reproductive system. It is located between the end of the bladder and the shaft of the penis. It surrounds the urethra just beneath the bladder. The urethra is a tube that runs from the end of the bladder and connects with the penis. It is through this tube that urine from the bladder is passed out when a person urinates. The major function of the prostate is to produce prostate fluid, which is one of the components of semen. The muscles of the prostate gland also help propel this seminal fluid into the urethra during ejaculation.

Due to some causative factors, the prostate can become enlarged, to the point that it can squeeze the urethra, narrowing its lumen and making the passage of urine difficult and painful.

Medical science has been able to discover a way for early detection of prostate problems. The specialized blood test is called prostate specific antigen (PSA) test. The PSA measures the level of a particular enzyme found in the blood produced which is produced exclusively by prostate cells. Normal levels of PSA in the blood are small amounts between 0-2.5 ng/ml. Levels of PSA greater than 2.5 ng/ml, can be caused by cancer or benign, non-cancerous conditions such as enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate inflammation, infection, or trauma. An elevated level of PSA is cause for concern that requires the doctor to do further and more detailed evaluation.

Normal prostate cells and prostate cancer cells make PSA even if they are outside the prostate. That is why PSA monitoring is so important. Returning prostate cancer cells, either confined to the prostate or which have spread to the bone or lymph nodes, will cause the PSA to rise. PSA is important for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up as well as useful for comparing treatment results.

The PSA blood test was invented by Richard J. Ablin. The test has played a key role in early detection prostate health problems, and is widely used to detect signs of early-stage prostate cancer.

Does age affect PSA?

In a study done by Austrian researchers under the Tyrol PCa Early Detection Program, the scientists were able to determine the level of PSA in the blood that should indicate a point of concern, for men in different age ranges and thereby show the likelihood of the person suffering from prostate cancer. Based on their research findings, they created a simple guide to show the level of PSA in the blood that should make a person go to see the urologist.

How PSA is measured

PSA is measured by a simple blood test. The typical test for diagnosis and risk group determination is the “total PSA” which is simply a measure of all the PSA. Since the amount of PSA in the blood is very low, detection of it requires a very sensitive technology (monoclonal antibody technique).

Total PSA is the sum of the free and the bound forms. Most PSA binds to other proteins in the blood. The remaining unattached PSA is named “free” PSA. Men with a lower percentage of free PSA have a higher risk for prostate cancer. For example, a man whose total PSA is 6.0 ng/ml with a 10 percent free PSA has a higher likelihood of having prostate cancer than another patient whose total PSA also is 6.0 ng/ml but with 35 percent free PSA. Therefore a high free PSA percentage is good. Free PSA is not used to monitor results after treatment only to evaluate risk before diagnosis. The free PSA test is particularly helpful in situations where a biopsy is negative but the PSA is slightly high. If there is a low free PSA, another biopsy 6-12 months later is usually recommended. If it is high, then a longer wait is usually recommended.

The free PSA test is a road sign to help determine whether further work-up and follow-up is necessary. A high free PSA does not guarantee that a person is free of prostate cancer. In some cases, a biopsy of a nodule will turn up prostate cancer despite a low overall total PSA and a high level free PSA.

The total PSA is what is measured with the standard PSA test. Prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, is a protein produced by cells of the prostate gland. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

When should a man have a PSA test?

While some have definitive guidelines, others leave the decision up to men and their doctors. Organizations that do recommend PSA screening generally encourage the test in men between the ages of 40 and 70, and in men with an increased risk of prostate cancer.

How often do you need a prostate exam?

In general, it is recommended that men with an average risk of prostate cancer start being screened with a digital rectal exam and PSA blood levels at age 50.

There is some evidence that African-American men should start being screened a decade earlier, at age 40.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why APC,PDP ‘ll not fly in 2019 –Dara

— 29th April 2018

… Says voters ‘ll shock Buhari Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Presidential Candidate of the National Transformation Party in 2011, Dr. John Dara, has predicted a tough political battle during next year’s polls, declaring that the electorate will shock the political class during the general elections. Dr Dara who is again eyeing the plum job in 2019…

  • PDP

    Buhari ruining our democracy, PDP tells Trump

    — 29th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja As President Muhammadu Buhari begins his official visit to the United States of America (USA) today, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has drawn the attention of the US President, Donald Trump  to alleged  constitutional and human rights violations in the country under his administration. Speaking on the state of the nation at a…

  • Revealed: How IBB, Obj run Nigeria – Kenny Martins

    — 29th April 2018

    . . Amazing nation’s over 2 decades political undercurrents, power play Chidi Obineche Although he has been an active political player for more than two decades, Chief Kenny Martins is best known as the chairman of the Police Equipment Trust Fund (PETF). In this interview with Sunday Sun, he re-lives the undercurrents of politics, intrigues at critical periods of the nation’s life…

  • Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba

    — 29th April 2018

    • Body dismembered as father is hospitalized over shock Okey Sampson, Aba  Death, which is for all mortals, according to the Bible, is emblematically a thief, a hooded figure with a scythe; the grim reaper that reaps where it did not sow. When it creeps in quietude envelopes the environment, so goes an Igbo adage….

  • Benue unholy herdsmen attack: Catholic church, natives count losses

    — 29th April 2018

    Eyewitnesses give graphic details Murphy Ganagana, Rose Ejembi; Linus Oota, Makurdi It was a well-planned mission, executed in the early hours of the morning with clinical precision. At about 6:00a.m on that fateful Tuesday of April 24, a group of over 20 heavily armed men suspected to be herdsmen stormed Mbalom, a serene community in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share