Why Lagos banned use of Okada for meat transportation – Commissioner

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, has described the abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the state as clean, safe and secured. He spoke in Alausa, Ikeja, while reviewing reports of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Unit on abattoirs, seizure of stray animal, monitoring of meat transportation and regulation of veterinary premises.

He noted that the present administration takes the issue of food security seriously and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that foods made available to residents for consumption are hygienic and wholesome.

Highlighting measures put in place by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led adminsitration, the commissioner said the state government would ensure that only wholesome meat and meat products are consumed.

According to him, government upgraded existing slaughter slabs in Ikorodu, Matori, Ilaje and Ejigbo to semi-mechanised abattoirs while the Oko Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex, Agege, were rehabilitated to ensure that operations at the complex met international standard. He added that the government also banned the use of Okada for meat transportation within and outside abattoirs stressing that the ministry is continuously enforcing this ban in all abattoirs and slaughter slabs:

“We are also enforcing the use of specialised meat vans for meat transportation within the state and there has been an upgrade in the means of transportation from the previous Eko air cool to Eko refrigerated meat van.

“This still remains the only approved means of meat transportation in the state and not moribund as claimed. We are also enforcing the use of specialised vehicle for live animal transportation.”

The commissioner stated that government commenced the development of mini modernised abattoirs at various locations through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement: “The present administration of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode is encouraging public private partnership in the meat value chain by licensing more private investors to establish mechanized and semi-mechanized slaughtering and processing facilities.”

Suarau noted that government is also training and re-training butchers and live cattle dealers drawn from various abattoirs and slaughter slabs on current trends in abattoir management. This he said is part of efforts aimed at ensuring and maintaining a hygienic and conducive environment within abattoirs and wholesomeness in the red meat value chain business.

He reiterated that government declared zero tolerance on illegal abattoirs and slaughter slabs, illegal transportation of meat and cattles, unregistered veterinary premises and stray animals: “Government will continue to close down abattoirs and slaughter slabs that are not established in compliance with the relevant laws governing meat slaughtering in the state.

“Government will not condone any act of illegality and harmful health practices in any of the abattoirs in the state. We have as such as deployed sizeable numbers of veterinary officers, animal workers to abattoirs to ensure that the minimum set standard for animal slaughtering and processing are adhered to.

“Government will continue to train butchers, dislodge illegal abattoirs, seize stray animals and monitor how meat are transported to and from abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the State. “We will continue monitor abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the state and will not hesitate to close down abattoirs and slaughter slabs that are unhygenic and not compliant with the relevant laws governing meat slaughtering in the state.”