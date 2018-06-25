Why killings of farmers in Plateau won’t stop – Northern CAN

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said the killings by herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State would not end until Federal Government resolve the question of land grabbing and indiscriminate grazing in the areas.

Rev. Pam, while reacting to the fresh killings in Gashish, Ganaropp, Ruku, Shonong and Razat villages of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom, where dozens of lives were lost, on Saturday, described the attack as a clear case of land grabbing.

Said he, “The fresh Fulani herdsmen attack in Barkin-Ladi LGA of Plateau state is a clear case of land grabbing by the enemies of the state.

“Until Federal Government find lasting solution to the issues of land grabbing and indiscriminate grazing by herdsmen, the killings would not stop.”

Chairman of CAN in Plateau State, Rev. Soja Bewarang, also said the continued genocide going on in Gashish District, Razat, Ruku Nyarr, Gana-Ropp, Shonong, Gwararza etc in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bokkos were very disheartening.

Rev. Bewerang, in a statement issued, on Sunday, in Jos, said government should take decisive measures to address the killings.

According to him, “The killings is becoming no longer herders and farmers again but deliberate attempt to conguer and occupy the land of the peoples ancestral heritage.

“CAN also note with great pains the dastardly attacks ongoing in many other local government areas in the State by the herdsmen militias.

“CAN condemns, in the strongest terms, the level of continuous genocide of Plateau people. Barkin Ladi is under siege with more more than 200 innocent precious human lives killed and countless driven out in the rains and left without shelter.

“CAN is also saddened by the news of attack on CAPRO School of Missions (SOM) in Gana-Ropp by the malitias. CAN had yesterday made a statement concerning the incedent at Mangu Halle as very unfortunate. CAN had condemned the killings of two persons and pray the Lord to comfort the families.

Rev. Bewerang, therefore, called on the international community to come to the aid of Plateau people as the security seems to be incapable of contending with the challenges.

“The soil of Plateau is smelling with rotten dead bodies as a result of silent killings and besides many poeple are missing. CAN mourns with the families and churches who loss their loved ones prematurely and untimely.”

Meanwhile, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong has imposed curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas to avert further breakdown of law and order.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Hon. Rufus Bature, said movement is restricted from 6pm to 6am, except those on essential duties.

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok, sympathized with women, children and the aged who were forced out of their villages into rain.

Pwajok, in a statement said. “I sympathise and condole with the good loving people of Barkin Ladi over the unfortunate and regrettable attacks which led to loss of lives, I am deeply saddened and touched.

“Emotions are high. At this moment, we need to be

united, and vigilant. Without prejudice to our security agencies, I challenge them to live up to their constitutional responsibility of safeguarding live and properties.

He said the killings need to stop and the perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (STF) have inflicted gunshots injuries on Plateau youths who were protesting the killing of their loved ones at Mararaban Jama’a, Vom-junction and at Zawang Junction in Jos South LGA.

The youths were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Marthias Tyopev, confirmed that 11 persons were killed on Saturday night in Gashish, Gana-Ropp and Shining villages in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom.

But, National Chairman of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Dalyop Choji, said 38 persons were killed in Gana-Ropp, eight persons in Gashish and nine persons killed in Shonong villages while corpses were still being recover, several persons were inflicted gunshots injuries.