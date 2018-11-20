According to him, the book presentation was delayed because he didn’t want to be seen as endorsing him because of their close relationship.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has disclosed why former President Goodluck Jonathan delayed unveiling his book “My Transition Hours”.

According to him, the book presentation, initially scheduled for unveiling before the primaries of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was delayed because he didn’t want to be seen as endorsing him because of their close relationship.

“Jonathan has come along way from deputy governor to the president. My office used to be his first point of call any time there was a meeting in the presidential villa, we had a good relationship all through.

“This book was to be unveiled before the PDP primaries, but because he wanted me be part of it, he wisely deferred the presentation because he didn’t want to be seen as endorsing me. All the same,g I know he will vote for me.

“Today is a very historic day in this country. We have been fortunate to have a president who followed the footsteps of presidents produced by the PDP.

“His action in 2015 helped consolidate our democracy, but for that singular action only God knows where we would have been today.

“So we celebrate you today and may God grant you long life and prosperity.”

