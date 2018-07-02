The Sun News
BUHARI

Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari

— 2nd July 2018

Nigeria’s challenges due to president’s inexperience, says Bafarawa

Linus Oota , Lafia and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Mohammadu Buhari has said he has special interest in Nasarawa State because it is the first and only state in the country to elect a governor and a government under his former party, the Congress for Progresive Change ( CPC ).

President Buhari said this on the occasion of the 9th combined convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa and award of diplomas, prize and conferment of followship on Governor Tanko Al-Makura and others, held in the institution, at the weekend.

He said his administration will continue to invest in education at all levels, especially in science, technology, vocational education and training  (STVET).

He said his achievements in the last three years are clear and palpable enough for all to see and touch,  noting that he will continue to pursue the goals he set for himself untill he succeeds in laying a solid foundation for the country.

President Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission ( NUC ), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, commended the people of Nasarawa state for choosing to live peacefuly with one another, in order to promote sustainable growth and socio-economic development.

He urged the people to always support the course of peace and harmony in the country, which he said is the only viable path of progress and prosperity for the people.

He said his administration will stand firm on the pledge it made to Nigerians to fight corruption, improve security and stimulate the economy to create more employment opportunities.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Director of ICT, Mr Ifegwu Karky-Oji, commended the Acting Rector, Mallam Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed, for sustaining peace in the institution.

Meanwhile, former governor of Sokoto state and Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has said the current mirage of challenges facing Nigeria are as a result of political inexperience on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bafarawa said this in Sokoto, at the weekend, when he accepted the call of his supporters to vie for the party’s presidential ticket in the forthcoming general elections.

Party supporters across the 23 local government councils converged on his residence to endorse his declaration for the presidential ambition, describing himself as the most qualified candidate.

Nigeria's challenges due to president's inexperience, says Bafarawa Linus Oota , Lafia and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Mohammadu Buhari has said he has special interest in Nasarawa State because it is the first and only state in the country to elect a governor and a government under his former party, the Congress for Progresive Change…

