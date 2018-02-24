The Sun News
Home / Food & Drinks / Why it’s good to eat Goat meat

Why it’s good to eat Goat meat

— 24th February 2018

Goat meat is considered as the red meat produced by the domestic goat. It is also known as the chevon or mutton (adult goat meat). It is commonly and mostly consumed meat all over the world by the people because of its high protein, iron and low fat level.

Goat is famous for its meat, hair, skin and specially milk.

Goat meat is loaded with the all the required healthy nutrients for the body in high amounts. It contains B group vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B9, B12), vitamin E, vitamin K, choline, protein, natural fats, betaine, cholesterol, amino acids, minerals (manganese, calcium, iron, zinc, copper, phosphorus, selenium), electrolytes (sodium, potassium), omega 3 Fatty Acids and omega 6 Fatty Acids. It is very nutritional food for the health.

Contains low level of saturated fat and cholesterol

•It contains lower value of saturated fats, cholesterol and high value of unsaturated fats thus it is safe for the heart and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic problems.

Balances cholesterol level

•Unsaturated fats found in it improves the good blood cholesterol levels, provides relief from inflammations and etc.

Keeps heart healthy

•It helps in maintaining the heart beats, lowering down the blood pressure and reduces the risk of atherosclerosis, coronary heart diseases and etc by keeping the heart healthy.

Reduces risk of obesity

•It contains lean proteins in high amount, low saturated fat thus helps in controlling weight and reduces the risk obesity.

Controls weight

•Proteins found in it acts as a hunger suppressing agent and keeps the stomach full for longer time thus helps in controlling weight.

Full of vitamins and nutrients

•It contains lots of vitamins and nutrients which help in burning fat.

Prevents from Anemia

•It prevents from anaemia during pregnancy to both mother and baby by increasing the blood hemoglobim level in mother and enhancing blood supply to the baby as it contains high iron level (3mg iron/100g of goat meat).

Reduces risk of iron-deficiency Diseases

•It prevents from other iron-deficiency diseases, reduces the risk of birth defects among new born babies, neural tube defects and etc.

Nourishes blood cells

•It contains high level of vitamin B12 which nourishes the blood cells and makes it healthy.

Reduces risk of Cancer

•It contains B group vitamins, selenium and choline which is very beneficial to be prevented from cancer.

Makes men powerful

•It helps in improving sex power among men as it contains torpedo and bile which enhances the ability of male sexuality.

Relieves menstrual pain

•It helps in iron recovery among women during menstruation and provides relief from the menstrual pain.

Makes skin glowing and healthy

•It provides better nourishment to the skin and makes it healthy, soft, supple, glowing and smooth.

Provides relief from skin problems

•It provides relief from the skin problems like psoriasis, eczema or acne and other problem by nourishing the skin.

Effective for dry skin

•It also provides relief from the dry skin and rashes problems by making the skin soft and supple.

Reduces risk of many diseases

•It reduces the risk of infections, type 2 diabetes and other diseases if eaten regularly.

Reduces risk of heart disorders

•It contains low sodium level and high potassium level thus safe food for the heart and prevents from the high blood pressure, risk of stroke, kidney diseases and etc.

Promotes energy metabolism

•It contains niacin vitamin which involves in promoting the energy metabolism.

Healthy food for bone, teeth and hair

•It provides better nourishment to the bones, teeth and hairs thus prevents from osteoporosis, joints pain, tooth ache and hair loss.

Strengthens immunity system

•It helps in improving the power of immune system and prevents from various infections.

Prevents from early ageing

•It helps in maintaining the functioning of thyroid gland and prevents from the early ageing as it protects from the free radicals.

Keeps blood sugar under control

•It normalizes the blood sugar level thus keeps blood sugar level under control among diabetic patients.

Reduces stress level

•It enhances the mood level by preventing from the depression and stress.

Promotes brain development

•It enhances the memory power among kids by helping in proper brain development.

•Courtesy Archana Tyagi | Health and Fitness

