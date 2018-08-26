You have been in the PDP since inception, until lately. What made you to leave the party?

The trouble started way back in 2015. After the primary in 2014, there was a power tussle, the governor (Ayo Fayose) felt threatened. But unknown to all the leaders in the party then, he had his own agenda. When he came, he came in from Labour Party. When he was impeached he went to ANPP, to NPP, from there to ACN, from there to Labour, back to PDP. When he came in begging all of us that he wanted to return to PDP. We felt that time that we needed somebody that would understand the politics of Ekiti. And that was why some of us agreed. He (Fayose) deliberately came to me that we should come together and form a group. The first question I asked him that day was I hope his own ambition would not disturb me if we are in the same group. He said he wanted to go for governorship and I said I wanted to go to Senate. He saw the buses in my compound with the picture and writing Senate. I wanted to go to Senate since 2007, but God said ‘your ways are not my ways’, that I have to start somewhere. God does not make mistakes. He has been preparing me for that position. Eventually, we formed the group together; I was the leader of the group. I contributed, I participated very, very well. The people of Ekiti can bear me witness on the role that I played. He now felt threatened that this woman is powerful because I was able to pave the way for him. People did not want him because of his antecedents. Unfortunately, I didn’t come across him while he was the governor the first time, when people were saying all sorts of things about him, I still stood my ground. I don’t want to believe in hearsay. We started that group, even to the detriment of my own political career; by the help of God we got him there. None of us was aware that he had his own hidden agenda. He started changing some structures, replacing them with those people that came in from Labour. Before we realized it, he had changed all the structures. All the leaders, he said he wouldn’t recognize them again. Everybody went his ways, some sat back at home and did not participate in any political meeting again. Those who were still agile went to another party. That was how this man scattered the leadership of the PDP in Ekiti State. Only few of us that still had the plan to contest were still managing him. Eventually, when we did the general election and I won by the grace of God, I just said I don’t think I can continue with him. First, I don’t like his style of governance. I thought he would take Ekiti to the next level, but he (Fayose) just still believed in riding Okada, eating corn, we now felt that we didn’t want to remain the same way, we need someone that will take us to the exalted position. God was on my side, after my own general election, I just stepped aside. Whenever he called any political meeting, I will not attend because he’s the only one talking and nobody can contribute. He’s Mr know all. And I don’t want to be party to that. He is the executive governor, he’s the chairman local government, and he’s everything. Even up till councilors in the wards. Councilor is the least position in this political sector, he will be the one to nominate them. You that call yourself a leader, maintaining your people in that local government, he will not consult you, he makes you irrelevant. As long as this guy is still sitting on top of PDP in Ekiti, I prayed that God should just show me the way, wisdom and the next line of action to take. I left everything in the hands God. That when the time comes he will show me what to do and God has remained faithful. I didn’t fight him openly, but I wasn’t part of his government. We were three senators in every state. It was only I; I stood my ground because I can’t manage what is not manageable. I stood my ground. I was doing my own thing so it was a game of cat and mouse. I didn’t attend any function he would attend, even within my senatorial district, if I know there’s something going on and he would be there, I will not attend.