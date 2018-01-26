The Sun News
Latest
26th January 2018 - Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono
26th January 2018 - I’m the next superstar –Jumbo
26th January 2018 - Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono
26th January 2018 - My Adron deal’ll put smiles on my fans’ faces –Fathia Williams
26th January 2018 - Viewers, producers commend our crystal-clear transmission –WAPTV’s Adenuga
26th January 2018 - Why I’m retuning to the slums -Chuddy K
26th January 2018 - Where is filmmaker Chineze Anyaene?
26th January 2018 - Ikorodu agog for Ifa Oosa Festival
26th January 2018 - Comedian I Go Dye to Buhari: Transfer political leadership to youths
26th January 2018 - N45m, SUV at stake as Big Brother Naija premieres Sunday
Home / TSWeekend / Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono

Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono

— 26th January 2018

Ifechi Okoh

To rub-a-dub master, Ras Kimono, it is not yet over for him musically. Though, the reggae star may not have released any album since the past five years, he’s only taking his time.

A TS Weekend close-up on Kimono reveals some interesting aspects of his music and personality. Enjoy it.

Your long silence suggests that it may have been over for you musically. Is it really so?

Long silence? I have never been silent, not to talk of being silent for a long time. I remember that in 2012, I came out with a commercially viable album entitled, ‘Matter of Time’, with tracks like ‘Screw Face’, ‘Veteran’, ‘Wicked Politicians’ and others. Today, I thank God that I have just completed and released two new singles, ‘Senseless Killings’ and ‘Blessed Africa’. Both singles are released on PJay Records, owned by Peter Ighodalo, who is also the CEO of PJay Supermarket in Lagos. My fans may have been wondering why it took me five years to return. I am a very serious-minded and organised reggae musician, and as a leader in the business, I can’t afford to dish out anything for the sake of music. This explains why I am coming back at this time, with something that means a lot to my fans.

Are you bringing anything new to the table with the newly released singles?

Of course, yes. The two newly released singles talked about the senseless killings going on in Africa, most especially, in Nigeria. In the one I titled ‘Senseless Killings’, I lamented the death of so many innocent souls, wondering why this should be so on regular basis. In ‘Blessed Africa’, I wonder seriously why we have all the natural resources to take care of ourselves, yet we are hungry because of irresponsible leadership.

May we know the factors that came into play to ensure this newness?

There may not be anything new about my focus on what is happening in my country and saying it as it is. However, my arrangement and rendition style has improved tremendously, compared to my last album released five years ago. If you listen to my current singles, you will notice that Kimono is as fresh as the morning dew.

As a celebrated act, why your choice of little known PJay Records?

The owner of the records label and I have known each other over the years. He has been my fan, and friend too. He has been with me since I released ‘Under Pressure’ in the ‘80s. It may interest you to know that he has implicit confidence in my creative ability and performing zeal. For these reasons, he did not waste time in doing business with me, which is a confirmation of my potential and commercial viability. I thank God for his belief in me and I pray we’ll do business together for a long time to come.

Do you survive on albums or performances?

Yes, from time, I have been surviving on performances, which have been complementing my releases.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe, Dankwambo and Senator Kumo’s exit from PDP

— 26th January 2018

Suleiman Uba Gaya  The first thing that came to my mind as the news of Senator Sa’idu Kumo’s exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was broken to me last Monday was a gigantic primary school located in Kumo, his hometown, which I was privileged to visit recently. The curriculum of the school, as I…

  • Politicians want to derail amnesty programme –Presidency

    — 26th January 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Presidential Amnesty Office has accused some unnamed politicians of trying to derail the lofty objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). The office linked recent rumours that its Coordinator and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), has been relieved of his duties as part…

  • Reconciliation: Stay to rebuild PDP, Dickson tells aggrieved aspirants, mourns ex-CJN  

    — 26th January 2018

    • Bayelsa creates isolation facility, stockpiles drugs for Lassa fever victims Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Dickson, has appealed to aggrieved members of the party to stay to rebuild and reposition it for electoral victory. Dickson, who is also the governor of Bayelsa State,…

  • Army launches special operation in Kaduna, Niger

    — 26th January 2018

    •Declares clampdown on herdsmen/farmers’ killings Billy Graham Abel, Yola, with agency report The Nigerian Army has launched a special operation in parts of Kaduna and Niger states, to tackle rising cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling. The operation, codenamed Karamin Goro, will cover Minna-Birnin Gwari-Pandogari and Minna-Sarkin Pawa general area, Deputy Director, Army/Public…

  • Wike declares commitment to projects delivery

    — 26th January 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the forthcoming 2019 elections will not stall projects delivery in the state. He said he would remain focused on the completion of ongoing projects, while new  projects will be initiated. The governor spoke yesterday, after inspecting ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share