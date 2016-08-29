The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
29th August 2016 - Eliminate subsidies, fix power to grow economy, Sanusi urges Buhari
29th August 2016 - CBN suspension: Bank stocks sustain sliding profile
29th August 2016 - Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria
29th August 2016 - Hunted and killed for journalism’s sake
29th August 2016 - That Islamic Republic of Nigeria
29th August 2016 - Jegede promises friendly tax regime
29th August 2016 - Ondo Guber Watch: Kekemeke blames aspirants’ desperation for APC crisis
29th August 2016 - Ize-Iyamu predicts victory for PDP
29th August 2016 - Obaseki accuses opposition parties of peddling lies
29th August 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: APGA alleges plot by APC to rig Edo North election
Home / Business / Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria
SEC-and-NSE-stock-exchange

Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria

— 29th August 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo

A unit trust is an investment fund contributed by several investors for investment in a portfolio of securities – stocks, bonds, money market instruments, real estate, among others – managed by a fund manager. It is simply an investment vehicle that seeks to employ the perceived professional skill of a fund manager to invest on behalf of diverse investors who pool their funds together for that purpose.
In adopting this investment strategy, such investors save themselves the rigour of selecting and managing their investments by themselves, rather trusting in the competence of the professional fund manager to do so in their place. Usually, one justification for this is the expectation of better results than the individual hopes to personally achieve. Another is the fact that it allows them to benefit from a wider basket of investment assets, which the manager is able to invest in with the pooled funds. The investor may choose to toe this path exclusively or just as one option for his investments.
Modalities
Like stocks, unit trust funds are denominated in units. Each investor buys into the funds by acquiring its units. In effect, what the investors directly receive is a certificate of ownership of a certain number of units of the fund, not the specific stocks, bonds or any other investment assets of the fund. The fund’s assets themselves can be quite fluid, as the manager switches assets based on his reading of market opportunities. It is the prerogative of the fund manager to choose assets to invest in and the individual investor is not consulted. However, to protect investors and meet their investment aspirations, each fund has its defined investment perimeter. In effect, what areas of investment it can undertake and the range of possible asset allocation to each asset class are usually spelt out in its approved operational framework. The investor therefore generally knows the investment sectors his money is being channeled into but not necessarily the specific assets.
Regulation
Unit trusts are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which scrutinises and approves applications to operate such schemes. SEC therefore has the primary duty to protect investors in such funds and, so far, its ability to discharge that regulatory role has not been questioned. The law also requires the appointment of qualified trustees to further oversee the operation of a unit trust and see to the protection of the funds and the interest of the investors.
However, in Nigeria, investors shy away from the scheme even with the gains inherent in it. In separate chats with stakeholders in the market, it was revealed that lack of trust and enlightenment on the scheme prevents investors from keying into it.
For instance, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Highcap Securities, Mr. David Adonri, acknowledged that the Unit Trust Schemes or Mutual Funds are good for diversification of portfolios and management of client investment professionally. “They are regarded as the best platform through which retail investors can access the capital market.”
However, Adonri noted that because the pricing of the unit trust scheme is not market determined and lacks transparency, several investors shy away from it.
He explained also that owing to the fact that returns on unit trust schemes in recent times have not been impressive, investors sideline them, adding that for them to become more attractive, the returns need to be encouraging.
The President, Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), Mr. Boniface Okezie, pointed out that because investors do not have enough awareness and education on the scheme, it is not working in Nigeria. “I think because people have not got enough awareness of the scheme, how it works and what is involved, that is why they are not keying into it. If you are bringing a product into the system, you need to educate the people on it. You don’t just bring in a product into the market without enlightening people.”
He advised that for the scheme to work in Nigeria, its promoters need to go back to the drawing board and look at those things they did not get right and do them right, for instance, educate the public on what unit trust scheme is all about, what they stand to gain investing in them, among other things.
In his own contribution, the Chief Executive Officer, Pac Securities, Mr. Eugene Ezenwa, said that unit trust scheme has never worked well in Nigeria because of corruption, mismanagement and lack of trust.
He noted that another reason investors don’t invest in the scheme is because they don’t understand its technicalities. “Investors fear that most professionals may not give good account of the units, so they prefer investing in shares than pooling resources together with other investors to invest in unit trust.”
Ezenwa explained that for the scheme to be workable in Nigeria, enough enlightenment and awareness need to be done. “Investors need to understand the technicalities of the unit trust scheme for it to work,” he said.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

sanusi-interview

Eliminate subsidies, fix power to grow economy, Sanusi urges Buhari

— 29th August 2016

By Isaac Anumihe Against the backdrop of his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, last week, Emir of Kano and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lamido Sanusi has again,  said that  until the Buhari-led administration eliminates  subsidies,  fixes  the  power sector and digitizes  state land registries, the economy will remain in the…

  • CBN

    CBN suspension: Bank stocks sustain sliding profile

    — 29th August 2016

    Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s suspension of nine banks (now eight as United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been cleared) from participating in foreign exchange (forex) transactions, investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued to dump the shares of the suspended banks. Consequently activity on the banking sector was…

  • SEC-and-NSE-stock-exchange

    Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria

    — 29th August 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo A unit trust is an investment fund contributed by several investors for investment in a portfolio of securities – stocks, bonds, money market instruments, real estate, among others – managed by a fund manager. It is simply an investment vehicle that seeks to employ the perceived professional skill of a fund…

  • eyitayo-jegede

    Jegede promises friendly tax regime

    — 29th August 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised a friendly tax regime if elected as governor. Jegede who spoke in a chat with Journalists in Akure, stated that people will be charged small amount of money as tax to encourage positive response. He said that…

  • Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke

    Ondo Guber Watch: Kekemeke blames aspirants’ desperation for APC crisis

    — 29th August 2016

    • Group endorses Abraham for primary poll From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, has blamed the desperation and threatened ambitions of certain aspirants for the governorship election as reasons for the crisis rocking the party in the state. The former commissioner…

  • Ize iyamu

    Ize-Iyamu predicts victory for PDP

    — 29th August 2016

    The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not win next month’s governorship election because it is a party of empty promises and deceit. He said Nigerians in Edo are fed up and would turn out en masse on September 10, 2016 to…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Obaseki accuses opposition parties of peddling lies

    — 29th August 2016

    The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr Godwin Obaseki, has accused opposition parties in the state of peddling lies to discredit his person. Obaseki who spoke at a live television programme in Benin City, urged political stakeholders in the state to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting a violent- free…

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA alleges plot by APC to rig Edo North election

    — 29th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo Ahead of the September 10 election, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu, has said that  he will reject any result from Edo North senatorial district, alleging that there were indications to rig the election in that area by the ruling APC. His allegation followed alleged attack on…

  • mahmud-yakubu

    Every vote must count in Nigeria –Yakubu, INEC chair

    — 29th August 2016

    By Willy Eya National chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu has expressed determination to ensure that every vote in Nigeria counts despite the challenges the electoral body has faced under his leadership. In an interactive session with a select group of journalists in Lagos recently, he assured that elections in…

  • Chairman-of-FIRS-Mr-Tunde-Fowler

    Malaria: N5, 000 tax can save a child’s life, says firs boss

    — 29th August 2016

    Five thousand naira may seem little but it is enough to save the life of a child who has malaria from death, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler,  said. Speaking at the annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITG) in Accra, Ghana,  Fowler said every kobo contributed by a…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351