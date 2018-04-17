The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Why investors shun Nigerian airports –ICAO
17th April 2018 - Get rich with mobile money business
17th April 2018 - Authority looting and other matters
17th April 2018 - Why Buhari will win
17th April 2018 - Prioritising healthcare delivery in Nigeria
17th April 2018 - Achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria
17th April 2018 - Nigeria joins race to host 2022 Youth Olympics
17th April 2018 - Victor Moses shortlisted for Chelsea Player of The Year
17th April 2018 - Ikeme congratulates Wolves for EPL promotion
17th April 2018 - Enyimba throws gates open for Bidvest Wits
Home / Business / Why investors shun Nigerian airports –ICAO
airports

Why investors shun Nigerian airports –ICAO

— 17th April 2018

Louis Ibah

The International Civil Aviation Organization says efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to boost the quality of airport infrastructure in Africa has been severely hampered by poor access to public financing options.

President of ICAO, Dr. Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu who spoke on Monday at the 59th Airport Council International (ACI) and Exhibition holding in Lagos decried how “it has become increasingly difficult however, for many States and airport operators to mobilize the significant and dependable funding and investments required for high quality aviation infrastructure.”

In the last three years, efforts by Nigeria to get the requisite investors to develop most state-owned airports to international standards has been thwarted by funding constraints. Aliu while blaming paucity of funds for the rot in infrastructure at most of Africa’s airports, also lamented the low volume of flight traffic at airports across African, a trend he said makes them unattractive for investors who seek speedy returns on their investments.

“The very limited volume of official development assistance (ODA) and South-South cooperation funding currently available for our sector’s infrastructure projects is a big part of this challenge, as are the constraints being faced with respect to public financing more generally,” said Aliu.

“A limiting factor on the number of flights many African airports managed and this made the financial  situation quite precarious for many airports here, due to low utilization lot  and therefore, poor returns on investment,” he said.

He said African countries  can deliver tremendous support to airports in need of investments by taking pragmatic measures to realize transparent, stable and predictable regulatory climates, whether for direct  investment, business reform, private finance initiatives, or public-private partnerships (PPP).

“Another key concern is the risk associated with a lack of sufficient institutional, legal and regulatory enabling frameworks in many African States, something which makes it very difficult for financial institutions to invest in airport projects,” said Aliu.

“No investor wants to project out their proposed returns based on one eventuality, only to see those goal posts being moved by a government half way through a project after they have made their financial commitment

“For countries with limited access to investment finances, it is therefore critical to include major airport infrastructure needs in the priority list of  international public finance and assistance for development projects,” Aliu said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

airports

Why investors shun Nigerian airports –ICAO

— 17th April 2018

Louis Ibah The International Civil Aviation Organization says efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to boost the quality of airport infrastructure in Africa has been severely hampered by poor access to public financing options. President of ICAO, Dr. Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu who spoke on Monday at the 59th Airport Council International (ACI) and Exhibition…

  • business

    Get rich with mobile money business

    — 17th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the body of bank CEOs prepare to roll out 500,000 licensed super agents and mobile money operators through Shared Agent Network Programme, here are ways to key into the scheme and make a kill. Mobile money agent, under the new initiative, is an outlet that has been registered by a mobile  money…

  • killed

    41 killed in Benue, Kano, Nasarawa

    — 17th April 2018

    • 4 policemen among the dead •11 missing    Linus Oota, Lafia, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The fragile security in Benue, Kano and Nasarawa was again shattered, yesterday, as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen killed no fewer than 41 persons. Among them were four mobile policemen who were reportedly mowed down in Ayinbe, Logo Local Government Area…

  • Buratai

    We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai

    — 17th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja As top military brass from African countries converge in Abuja to brainstorm on insecurity bedeviling the continent, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian military has significantly tamed the Boko Haram terrorist group. This came as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin called for the strangulation of…

  • Gunmen

    Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano

    — 17th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Gunmen reportedly abducted a German expatriate worker, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano on Monday after killing his police escort. The victim, it was gathered, is an engineer with a multi-national construction firm, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company. The gunmen said to be a five-man gang also killed a police Sergeant attached to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share