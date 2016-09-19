The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
19th September 2016 - Ogbeh tasks agric varsities on practical training
19th September 2016 - Wheat: Govt’s policy inconsistency frustrating self-sufficiency
19th September 2016 - Recession: Exploring bitumen potentials as foreign exchange earner
19th September 2016 - Why domestic airlines struggle with insurance premium
19th September 2016 - Why FG prefers freighting bulk cargoes by rail
19th September 2016 - Earn big investing in car wash business
19th September 2016 - CBN policies not helping private sector –Ettah, UAC boss
19th September 2016 - How Ghana displaced Nigeria as W’Africa’s aviation hub
19th September 2016 - Why investors should dematerialise share certificates
19th September 2016 - Osinbajo, Soludo, Sanusi to grace CIS’ recession talks
Home / Business / Why investors should dematerialise share certificates
dematerialisation-ppt-1-638

Why investors should dematerialise share certificates

— 19th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo

Following the growing interest in dematerialisation, also known as the digitisation of physical paper, the Nigerian shareholders have been called to embrace the scheme to savour its numerous benefits. Key adopters include the paper-intensive financial services and insurance industries as well as governmental agencies across the world.
Dematerialisation, for short, ‘demat’, is the process by which an investor can get physical certificates converted into electronic form maintained in an account with the depository.
An organisation responsible for maintaining an investor’s securities in the electronic form is called the depository and in the nation’s stock market, it is the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc.
Joe Mekiliuwa, the General Manager, Operations, at the CSCS said the mandate given by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to capital market stakeholders is that they must achieve 100 per cent dematerialisation. He said, “we are hoping to achieve 100 per cent dematerialisation of share certificates by the end of 2016 third quarter (September). Currently, over 98.4 per cent of shares’ certificates of quoted companies on the NSE are dematerialised in the CSCS depository. The CSCS is working assiduously with registrars to ensure that full dematerialisation is achieved as targeted. Efforts are geared towards assisting the relevant registrars to ensure that the remaining, although seemingly infinitesimal, are firmly attended to so as to achieve 100 per cent success rate before the end of Q3 2016.”
In order to address various problems associated with share certificates such as delay in issuance, verification, loss, theft and forgeries, among others, SEC, in partnership with other stakeholders, resolved to eliminate these problems by opting for the full dematerialisation of share certificates.
The full dematerialisation move is aimed at completely eliminating existing physical share certificates in the Nigerian capital market and putting to an end the issuance of new share certificates. The registrars of companies, who are involved in the implementation process are required by SEC to turn in the registers of all companies they manage to the CSCS depository within a given period of time. For the shares to be accessed by the shareholders in their accounts under a stockbroking firm, shareholders are required to instruct their registrars, through their brokers, to migrate such shares to their accounts with the stockbroking firms. Consequently, shareholders are urged to approach the stockbroking firms of choice, obtain and fill in a migration form, which will be forwarded to the registrar to enable them to advise the CSCS to migrate the shares to the shareholder’s account with the stockbroking firm and the shares are migrated by the CSCS as advised.
With reinforced commitment and determination at the commencement of the dematerialisation exercise in June 2015, it has yielded significant success as incidences of forgery, theft and loss of share certificates have drastically reduced.
Trading in demat segment completely eliminates the risk of bad deliveries; avoids the cost of courier/notarisation and the need for further follow-up with your broker for shares returned for company objection; no loss of certificates in transit, and saves substantial expenses involved in obtaining duplicate certificates, when the original share certificates become mutilated or misplaced.
Demat increases liquidity of securities due to immediate transfer and registration. Reduction in brokerage for trading in dematerialised shares receive bonuses and rights into the CSCS account as a direct credit, thus eliminating risk of loss in transit. It also makes it possible to do away with physical stock certificates. Electronic copies of stocks can be quickly made and archieved for efficient retrieval and transmission.
Other benefits, which full dematerialisation would bring to the market include immediate availability of the shares for trading as soon as mandate is given to the brokers, enhancement of price discovery and deepening of the market, possibility for securities lending and borrowing by shareholders for more income.
Mekiliuwa said the very small amount of share certificates not dematerialised is a result of the inability of some registrars to meet their recapitalisation deadline. Some were acquired by bigger firms or merged with others, while others have discontinued that line of business.
“That means the register they manage will be handed over to a new registrar.  That implies that the new registrar that will be taking over will do some reconciliation. The former registrar may not be fully automated and this will affect the extent of the continuation. If they are manually or partially driven by information technology, the implication is that a lot of manual work will be done. The new registrar will have a lot to do to reconcile the new accounts at the client and the company levels before updating their new register.
“For the small segment remaining, the new registrars may be having one or two issues. However, we are working with them, hence the success recorded thus far. There was a time when our level of success was below the current level, and we had to invite the registrars to a meeting to guide them on the best ways to solve the problem and make the required progress,” he said.

Guinness targets exports to boost sales, generate forex

Guinness Nigeria Plc says it is planning to increase exports to improve sales and generate more foreign exchange as the country’s second largest brewer battles to overcome economic slump.
The unit of London-based Diageo Plc will consider selling Guinness stout and the herbal drink, Orijin, in South Africa to boost the proportion of beverages it sends to international markets.
Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ndegwa, said the move will help resolve the brewer’s shortage of foreign currency in Nigeria, which it needs to pay for imported goods.
“With all the challenges we have had with foreign currency availability, we realise that export is a great opportunity to gain foreign exchange and stabilise. We have heard a lot of inquiries from South Africa and we are currently in the process of seeing how we can export some of our brands to the country,” Ndegwa said.
Heineken NV is also expanding in South Africa with the recent introduction of Sol Mexican lager, part of a plan to boost its market share in a country dominated by SABMiller Plc. Guinness Nigeria will also seek to export beer to target Africans living on other continents, he said. Generating foreign currency from exports would help the company offset a scarcity of dollars in its home market caused partly by a slump in oil revenue, the country’s biggest earner. The economy is on track to shrink 1.8 per cent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This would be the country’s first full-year contraction since 1991, according to data from the National Burean of Statistics (NBC).
Guinness Nigeria is seeing drinkers switch to cheaper beer brands such as Satzenbrau as disposable incomes decline, and is expanding its range of spirits to increase choice in its more affordable product range. “We are focused on brands that are lower priced by either improving distribution or improving awareness.”
The Guinness boss said the company worked toward increasing the amount of raw materials sourced locally in the past 18 months to make savings through the reduction of imports, a strategy that will also ease the need for foreign currency, he said. The brewer will invest £12 million ($15.9 million) in a plant in Benin City, in the South of the country, to reduce spending on imports, the CEO said.

NB woos consumers with bigger UCL audience

By Chinwendu Obienyi

Nigerian Breweries (NB) has promised its consumers broader audience and world of exciting football experience in the 2016/2017 season of the UEFA Champions League (UCL).
Speaking at the unveiling of the Heineken Champions League Planet in Lagos recently, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Franco Maggi, noted that its aim is to do big things this season by giving non forgettable experiences to its consumers as he called on the general public to enjoy the games and also drink responsibly.
“This is actually our 11th year of connecting Heineken to the UEFA Champions League and, of course, we want to do big things by giving experiences to many people as much as possible so that it cannot be forgotten. Over 100 countries have been activating this property and this is an historic achievement for us at NB, as everyone can see great results from Heineken. I really would like to wish everybody to enjoy the games, to enjoy a great season of soccer, a great season of UCL and, of course, for those drinking Heineken to enjoy responsibly,” he said.
Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands at NB, Mr. Sampson Oloche, added that the Heineken Champions League Planet will be moved to more cities so as to give consumers a broader audience and broader world of soccer experience.
“The 2016/17 season is going to be quite different as we will unveil a new advert to Nigerians featuring a champions league legend and this new advert sets the champions league tone for the season. This year, we are taking the champions league Heineken planet to more cities and more consumers. It is our own way of allowing Heineken consumers to connect to a broader audience and broader world,” Oloche stated.
The Heineken Champions Planet has over the years provided premium viewing experience for consumers and visitors to enjoy all the matches alongside captains of the industry, legends of the game and celebrities in the entertainment industry.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Audu Ogbeh use

Ogbeh tasks agric varsities on practical training

— 19th September 2016

By Steve Agbota The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has ordered federal universities of agriculture to henceforth concentrate on practical training as their area of competence. According to him, more than 60 per cent of the curriculum should be on practical, 20 per cent on theory and 20 per cent on…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Wheat: Govt’s policy inconsistency frustrating self-sufficiency

    — 19th September 2016

     … Nigeria can earn N3trn annually By Steve Agbota The rising demand for wheat-based food as against local wheat production has shown that the enormous potentials in wheat production is yet to be tapped in the country. However, policy somersault, lack of political will, lean government commitment towards the development of agriculture in Nigeria have…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: Exploring bitumen potentials as foreign exchange earner

    — 19th September 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The recent pronouncement by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that the Federal Government would soon flag off the bid for allocation of operational licenses for the exploitation of the country’s vast bitumen deposits was received with joy from Nigerians and stakeholders in the mining sector. For decades, the country’s…

  • arik-air-slide4

    Why domestic airlines struggle with insurance premium

    — 19th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The temporary suspension of flight operations by Arik Air last week Tuesday over non-renewal of insurance for aircraft on its fleet brought to the fore. The many problems encountered by some of the nation’s domestic airlines in getting their aircraft insured in line with statutory requirements. Arik Air had made the…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Why FG prefers freighting bulk cargoes by rail

    — 19th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The new focus of the Federal Government  to introduce rail tracks in the Nigerian ports has received accolades from stakeholders and industry watchers. The rail is expected to ferry goods and cargoes swifty out of the ports as against the old way of using tankers and trailers. Apart from decongesting the…

  • start-car-washing-business-in-nigeria

    Earn big investing in car wash business

    — 19th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The country may be in recession, but this may also be a golden opportunity for those who can look beyond the problem to launch themselves into successful entrepreneurship. Owning a car wash business can be a great way to make a living. If you choose a good location, buy the right equipment,…

  • ettah

    CBN policies not helping private sector –Ettah, UAC boss

    — 19th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola For Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah, President of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), the present economic quagmire Nigeria is enmeshed in may simply be a blessing in disguise provided the leadership and the citizens can take up the opportunities. He…

  • buhari5

    How Ghana displaced Nigeria as W’Africa’s aviation hub

    — 19th September 2016

    By Louis Ibah After losing its ranking as the largest African economy to South Africa, it appears that Nigeria is also on the brink of losing its leadership position, as the eagle-king of sub-Saharan Africa skies to next door neighbour, Ghana. Most analysts are quick to point out that the ongoing economic recession in the…

  • dematerialisation-ppt-1-638

    Why investors should dematerialise share certificates

    — 19th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo Following the growing interest in dematerialisation, also known as the digitisation of physical paper, the Nigerian shareholders have been called to embrace the scheme to savour its numerous benefits. Key adopters include the paper-intensive financial services and insurance industries as well as governmental agencies across the world. Dematerialisation, for short, ‘demat’,…

  • VP Osinbajo 2

    Osinbajo, Soludo, Sanusi to grace CIS’ recession talks

    — 19th September 2016

    Apparently miffed by the negative impacts of the on-going economic recession on the Capital Market, Vipe President Yemi Osinbajo will lead seasoned technocrats, frontline stockbrokers and top government functionaries who will converge on Lagos  for the 9th edition of Investiture of the President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) to discuss the way forward….

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351