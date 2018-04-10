The Sun News
INSECURITY Wike

Why insecurity endures in Nigeria, by Gov. Wike

— 10th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenge in the State.

Governor Wike  also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country, as to ensure that the APC-led Federal Government returns to the right track.

Speaking, on Tuesday, during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) at the Government House, Port Harcourt,  Governor Wike alleged that when Rivers State had the issues with kidnappings, instead of addressing the security challenge, the Federal Government and its agents plotted how to declare a state of emergency.

In the words of the governor,  “The Federal Government politicised the issue of security in Rivers State at a time when her intervention was required.  That is why the whole country has been engulfed  by insecurity.

“Everyday you hear people being killed like chickens. In Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna,  Yobe and Borno States. The case of Offa where 50 persons were killed is disheartening.

“After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that seven persons have been arrested.  If the security agencies  have the capacity to arrest  almost immediately, why not stop the  killings?” He queried.

Wike decried the situation where Nigeria answers Big Brother Africa, but remains unable to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections  and institute basic governance process.

He said every profession has the responsibility to play a role in the development of the country, especially speaking out against the destruction of the tenets of the rule of law.

“If there is no rule of law, it negatively affects the professions. Professionals can no longer stand aloof while the country degenerates”, he said.

Earlier, the President of ICAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Zakari, commended Governor Wike for rolling out projects that have stimulated the economy of the state.

He said that ICAN was desirous of partnering with the State government  on issues that concern the organisation’s core values.

He urged the  State Governor to promote ICAN’s Accountability Index among political leaders in the country.

