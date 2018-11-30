Among the plethora of candidates aspiring to govern Imo people in 2019, only three men stand out in terms of political sagacity and visible structures…

Toni Nnawugo

Since 1983 when the late Sam Mbakwe was herded into abrupt political retirement, no thanks to the inglorious military coup that terminated his administration, Imo State has not been very lucky with democratic governance. The state had, since then, passed through four civilian governments starting with Evans Enwerem whose tenure was short-lived due to yet another military interregnum, to Achike Udenwa who tried to do a bit of infrastructure but without a clear-cut development plan.

Next came Ikedi Ohakim, whose innovative approach to development was promptly terminated by his brash display of youthful exuberance that ended up making him the most misunderstood governor in Imo history. After him came the maverick Rochas, (what’s the meaning of that name by the way?), who seemed to possess plenty of ideas but lacks the tact, finesse, decorum, and depth of character to allow those ideas to flourish and transmute into better lives for the good people of Imo.

Among the plethora of candidates aspiring to govern Imo people in 2019, only three men stand out in terms of political sagacity and visible structures: Hope Uzodinma of the ruling party, APC, Ifeanyi Ararume of APGA and Ikedi Ohakim of Accord Party. But of these three, only one seems to possess what it takes to bring Imo people back to the path of Mbakwe’s type of visionary and all-inclusive leadership: Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma, the 50-something-year old son of a poor bread maker from a quiet small town called Omuma, near Awomamma, in Imo State.

Incidentally “odidika,” in the local dialect of the Oru nation where Omuma is situated, translates as “character is supreme.” (Odidi is a habit or attitude), while “Ka” means that which is “bigger” like Nneka (mother is supreme) or Chukwuka, (God is greater). All that a genuine leader needs to succeed is character with a dose of compassion and competence. A good leader does not need to pull down a library and replace it with a chapel. More often thing not, a man’s character shapes his destiny. A man’s ways, like the Bible says maketh way for him.