CIVIL SERVICE BAYELSA

Why I’m working hard to make Bayelsa safe – Dickson

— 2nd May 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said his administration was working very hard to make the state Houston of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

According to him, being the historical headquarters of oil and gas in Nigeria and Africa, Bayelsa State deserves to be the Houston of Nigeria and Africa.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, noted that the governor stated this during a session with the NNPC at the ongoing Onshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, USA.

Governor Dickson was quoted to have told his audience which included NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, that making Bayelsa State the Houston of Africa is realisable if Baru  and the other critical players in the oil and gas sector collaborate with his government.

Dickson disclosed that his government has created the enabling environment for investments, including investments in the oil and gas sector to thrive in Bayelsa State as well as guarantee a high return on all investments.

He said:  ‘‘Bayelsa State is safe, peaceful and ready for business. Our government has created the conducive and enabling environment for investments to flourish, including investments in the oil and gas sector.

“We were here last year and we had fruitful deliberations which sharpened our perspectives. On returning home, we took a lot of steps and we are here this time around to market Bayelsa as the world’s best kept investment secret to the global investing community especially in oil and gas.

“We have started an Eco-Industrial City. So if you are interested in using gas for industrialization, where to go to is Bayelsa. We are building a Deep Sea Port and we’ve got to provide power.

“We are building a power hub, a new Yenagoa City, we are building an International Airport and a host of other initiatives that will be attractive to investors.

“We in Bayelsa have a dream of working with the NNPC and other players to make Bayelsa State the Houston of oil and gas in Nigeria and in Africa.

Baru in his response described Bayelsa State as is a trail blazer with a visionary Governor stressing that NNPC would support Bayelsa State Government in its investment drives.

He said the NNPC will assist the state government with evaluation, such that only viable projects are admitted into these world- class facilities being developed in Bayelsa State.”

 

 

