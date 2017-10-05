The Sun News
Why I'm leading campaign against Obiano – Obi

Why I’m leading campaign against Obiano – Obi

— 5th October 2017

From Geoffrey

Anyanwu, Awka

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, said he had no personal issue with Governor Willie Obiano but had to lead the campaign against his reelection to fulfill the promise he made to the people of the state when he asked them to vote for him (Obiano) in 2013.

Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women at the State party secretariat Udoka Housing Estate Awka, when the Deputy Governorship candidate, Lady Chidi Alexsandra Onyemelukwe was presented to the women, Obi said the issue he has with Obiano was because of the governor’s “non performance”.

Obi said he promised the people that he would lead the campaign against Obiano if he fails to work and regretted that the governor has nothing to show for his four years in office.

He reeled out a number of road projects done by his predecessor, Sen. Chris Ngige in three years and under serious tribulation and the ones he (Obi) did and asked the people to ask Obinao to point to what he had done with all the money he left for him and the one that had come to him, including the 156 million dollars and N25 billion cash in the state account when he handed over to him.

He said, “I governed this state for eight years, I can tell you that there is no candidate in this present election that can work better than our (PDP) candidate, Obaze. Some people wrote that Peter Obi and Obiano are quarrelling. I don’t have any issue with Mr. Willie Obiano, but I have issues with Governor Obiano. We are not quarrelling, Obiano is still my friend.

“Go and ask anyone that told you that I am demanding money from Obiano or everybody, I am enjoying my marriage with my wife but that notwithstanding can I keep N70 billion with her and be demanding N7 billion, I will take the much I need and tell her my darling keep this in case you change tomorrow.

“So I am not demanding any money from him, the issue I have with Obiano is very simple,  When I took Obiano round Anambra State for campaign, wherever we went to, the markets and so on, the people kept asking me ‘Peter are sure this man would do well,’ and I said ‘yes.’ They asked ‘if he fails to do well what will happen?

“I told them ‘I would be the one to lead a campaign against Obiano if he does not perform well in his first term.’ Today, can anyone show me what the governor has done within his first term? He has nothing to show for it. I am a businessman; you don’t introduce a product twice in the market.

“When I was campaigning for my second term, each community I went to, I usually showed them what I had achieved, and that made it possible for the people to vote for me because they have seen what I did.

“We challenge Obiano to show us what he has done in his first term. Go to all parts of the state where all of you came from, can you mention the things he has done? He has done nothing. That is why I am here to lead the campaign that he will not return.”

Obi therefore charged the party women to work hard for the enthronement of good leadership, saying that PDP has selected a credible candidate in Oseloka Obaze to succeed Obiano.

“Anambra has always been a PDP state, and our entry has further popularized the party in the state. Go to the markets, everywhere, and all that the people are saying is PDP.

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Nwagu K V 5th October 2017 at 7:24 am
    Reply

    In your vengeful bid, you may end up handing Anambra to the APC. And that would be a great disservice to Igbo people. And what makes you believe that your new protégé will not disappoint? If you could not read Obiano right what is the guarantee that you have a better assessment of Obaze. Better make a clean breast of your grouse. I used to believe, given your philanthropy, that you were above pettiness.

