Why I’m in love with The Sun –Abuja barber

From MAGNUS EZE

A young man in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is madly in love with The Sun and has remained an avid reader of the high-flying publication for about 10 years.

Mr. Sunday Manga, who runs Munir Barbing Salon at Goshen Plaza, along the Army Post-Service Estate, Kubwa, said he has followed The Sun girl religiously for nine years. A large heap of old copies of The Sun newspapers pilled in one section of his salon confirms his claim.

It was gathered that several men, young and old around the area patronise the salon because they enjoy free reading of The Sun there. Some others also come mainly to read the newspaper everyday, including previous copies they may have missed.

In fact, the barbing salon could indisputably pass for a storehouse for past editions of the newspaper

Manga told Daily Sun that it is a standing rule that the shop must buy The Sun newspaper everyday. Asked the attraction in the Page Three Girl; with a smile, he responded: “Are you not a man; don’t you like good things? I like them because many of them are beautiful. I can’t stay without The Sun page three and their news are correct too.”

He also talked about his unbridled love and respect for former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, whom he described as his idol. The Plateau State-born Manga believes that it was Kalu’s ingenuity that has sustained the newspaper, adding that its news reportage was always authentic.

His love for Kalu according to him, was because through the page 3 girls; the publisher has been able to attend to his (Manga) emotional needs and possibly for other teeming readers of the newspaper.

He told Daily Sun that that aside establishing strong relationships some of the girls, he has met physically with a few of them.

Manga dismissed the erroneous impression that those girls featured on page three are wayward; free girls seeking attention. Most of them are well behaved; cultured girls with interest in pursuing a career in modelling.

He narrated his encounter with two of them: “They are good, I usually call them and some of them are my friends. Two visited me from outside Abuja, I sponsored their trips. But I was surprised when I saw one of them, not that she was not the one whose picture was on the newspaper but she was really different. When we met face to face, I discovered that may be she used her old picture because she was now fat and big because she has married and given birth.”