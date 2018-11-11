Singer Banky W has opened up on reasons why he is running for the Federal House of Representatives, Eto Osa constituency.

In a post on social media, Banky W (popularly known as ‘Mr Capable’ by fans) said:

“They said we don’t have the money to run but we say our strength lies in our numbers. There say we don’t have the structures but we say we will attempt to build the structures. The say what if I lose? I say what if we win?

“You see, my entire life has been a story of just dreaming dreams, praying about those dreams, setting goals and working until they come true. I can live with trying so, while we may not have a godfather, we do have God. And we have vision and intellectual capacity, integrity and the right intentions and a whole lot of hope.

“At the end of the day, hope may be all we have but I believe that it is all we need. Thank you and God bless you.”