As a way of helping the less privileged fulfill their dreams of furthering their education, budding actress cum singer and model, John Angela Chioma better known as Annjay, has given out quite a number of JAMB forms to her fans.

According to the multi-talented diva, the move is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of her fans, while giving them a ray of hope. “I don’t want to disclose the number of forms I am giving out, because the aim is not to brag about it. However, my team and I are comfortable knowing that we have set the process in motion for some people. That is the reason we are not taking photographs with them. Education is a very important part of human existence and we would like to be a part of someone’s progress,” she told Inside Nollywood.