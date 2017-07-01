The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2017 - Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje
1st July 2017 - 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack
1st July 2017 - We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC
1st July 2017 - Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears
1st July 2017 - Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election
1st July 2017 - T.A Orji booed as Kalu pays tribute to late Abia SSG
1st July 2017 - Arase advocates fixed term for IGP
1st July 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP only hope for true change –Chidoka
1st July 2017 - Eagles post : No gambling against Cameroon – Shorunmu
1st July 2017 - Adhoc committees as job for the boys?
Home / National / Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje

Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje

— 1st July 2017

By Vincent Kalu

Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has justified his decision to defend suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, in court.

Ogungbeje has come under public criticisms for accepting the brief to seek freedom for Evans from police detention, or have him charged to court, weeks after his arrest. Nigerians had taken to the media to condemn the move, saying, the notorious criminal suspect who confessed to denying his victims their freedom did not deserve mercy considering the atrocities he reportedly committed with his gang members.

But, speaking with Saturday Sun yesterday, Ogungbeje, accused a section of the media, as well as many Nigerians of being ignorant of the law.

Citing a judgment delivered by Lord Denning, regarded as the most famous and influential judicial figure of the last century, he noted that it was settled in law that “no matter the bases of the complaints of the cause of your crime, no matter how unpopular is the cause of your crime, no matter how bad is the cause of your crime, the legal practitioner has a duty to take up the cause, if he’s properly briefed and provided that person represents his client within the bounds of law.”

He added: “That is my answer to your question. So, no matter the public opinion, I have the responsibility to take up the matter. We were properly briefed. So, our action is based on law. And we want to represent our client within the bounds of law, within the confines of law. So, if you for instance, you’re a journalist, if you brief me… you don’t want me to take up your cause, because people are saying negative things about you, or because people have condemned you and found you guilty before the media, that I should not take up your case?

“Look, let me tell you right away. We were briefed two weeks ago. And I told them to give me two weeks to think, whether I would take up the brief or not. I did my consultations. We consulted even journalists, you can go and make enquiries. I consulted my people. I consulted senior lawyers. So, have I done what is wrong by taking the cause of my clients? Forget what people say in the court of public of opinion.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje

— 1st July 2017

By Vincent Kalu Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has justified his decision to defend suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, in court. Ogungbeje has come under public criticisms for accepting the brief to seek freedom for Evans from police detention, or have him charged to court, weeks after his arrest. Nigerians had taken to the…

Share

  • 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack

    — 1st July 2017

    The Army has confirmed that it lost an officer and three soldiers in Borno on Thursday when their patrol vehicle encountered IED buried on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno village.  The Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, while giving update on troops’ clearance operations in the North-East…

    Share

  • We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC

    — 1st July 2017

    The All Progressives Congress, APC has said that it is not sure of when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country, even as the ruling party dismissed claims by Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose that the president was on life-support at a London hospital. Though the party could not categorically say when Buhari would…

    Share

  • Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears

    — 1st July 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Abia State Council, has called on the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to include pension arrears owed its members when clearing debts owed civil servants in the state. Rising from a meeting at Umuahia Sub-Treasury Hall, the pensioners outlined debts owed as pension harmonisation arrears, five and…

    Share

  • Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election

    — 1st July 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi National Coordinator of Stakeholders for Willie Obiano 2nd Tenure, Chief Ekene Enefe, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over its plans to disrupt the November 18 governorship election in the state. Chief Enefe spoke at Akwu Ukwu community in Idemili South Local Government area, yesterday, during a town hall…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share