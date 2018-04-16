Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has been advised to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and align with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to advance his political career.

The advice came from Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, who added that the PDP had lost its political fortunes, especially in the South East.

“Ihedioha came for my daughter’s traditional marriage on February 25, 2017. He was with me for over four hours and I told him that if he continues with PDP, he will not achieve anything in Imo. I asked him to should join APGA, but he is still there grappling with PDP,” the APGA chairman said.

Oye also advised the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to drop its agitations and join forces with APGA, stressing that the proscription of the group as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government may not permit them to carry out their mission legitimately.

Oye, who made the remarks when retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Charles Ugomuoh, paid him a courtesy visit to declare for Imo East Senatorial District in the 2019 general election, said APGA, as it stands, is the only political party with global recognition and offices outside the shores of Nigeria.

He also vowed that the alleged stolen mandate of the Abia State 2015 governorship election will be reclaimed.