The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye
16th April 2018 - Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1
16th April 2018 - Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement
16th April 2018 - 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband
16th April 2018 - 17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG
16th April 2018 - Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
15th April 2018 - South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move
15th April 2018 - Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke
15th April 2018 - Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom
15th April 2018 - Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
Home / Cover / Politics / Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye
PDP

Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye

— 16th April 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja 

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has been advised to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and align with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to advance his political career.

The advice came from Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, who added that the PDP had lost its political fortunes, especially in the South East.

“Ihedioha came for my daughter’s traditional marriage on February 25, 2017. He was with me for over four hours and I told him that if he continues with PDP, he will not achieve anything in Imo. I asked him to should join APGA, but he is still there grappling with PDP,” the APGA chairman said. 

Oye also advised the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to drop its agitations and join forces with APGA, stressing that the proscription of the group as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government may not permit them to carry out their mission legitimately.

Oye, who made the remarks when retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Charles Ugomuoh, paid him a courtesy visit to declare for Imo East Senatorial District in the 2019 general election, said APGA, as it stands, is the only political party with global recognition and offices outside the shores of Nigeria.

He also vowed that the alleged stolen mandate of the Abia State 2015 governorship election will be reclaimed. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye

— 16th April 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja  Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has been advised to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and align with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to advance his political career. The advice came from Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, who added that the PDP had lost its political fortunes,…

  • cultists

    Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1

    — 16th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was, again, thrown into a frenzy as  suspected cultists killed one person yesterday. The attack came barely a week after cult clash claimed six lives in the town. Yesterday’s  incident, Daily Sun gathered, occurred after an argument ensued during a football…

  • Buhari extends VAIDS

    Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement

    — 16th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.  President Buhari, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda,  where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement  Buhari…

  • Buhari

    2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

    — 16th April 2018

    • President has pauperised Nigerians –LP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Against her earlier stance not to support her husband’s re-election bid in 2019, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has now made it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari will get her full support. She made the disclosure in Lagos, while receiving the  Vanguard Personality of the…

  • BBOG

    17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG

    — 16th April 2018

    • Schoolgirls, Leah Sharibu’s rescue a must –Saraki Remi Adefulu No fewer than 17 of the parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have died due to trauma associated with the abduction. This is even as Senate President, Bukola Saraki, called for concerted efforts by governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders, to rescue the remaining…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share