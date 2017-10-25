The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker
25th October 2017 - Nigeria pledges to stop influx of illicit weapons
25th October 2017 - Nigerian charged in connection with alleged $27m Citibank fraud in Singapore
25th October 2017 - Arrangements for anti-grazing law enforcement concluded – Ortom
25th October 2017 - Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016
25th October 2017 - Troops kill 11 Boko Haram insurgents, destroy IED factory in Borno
25th October 2017 - PDP NEC approves Dec. 9 for national convention
25th October 2017 - Human rights abuses: Presidential Panel invites Falana, Boko Haram lawyers
25th October 2017 - Kano court orders police to pay N10m compensation to family of dead detainee
25th October 2017 - 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap
Home / National / Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker

Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker

— 25th October 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, has disclosed that he is only interested in succeeding the incumbent governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, in 2019, in order to consolidate and sustain the infrastructural development of the state.

Adekunbi said he believed so much in the ‘Mission to Rebuild’ agenda of Governor Amosun that he and members of the state legislature never mind being dubbed ‘rubber stamp’ of the executive arm of government.

According to him, “If the lawmakers are to rubber stamp all the decisions and programmes of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration to ensure sustainable development of the state, so be it”.

The Speaker noted that the sincerity of purpose of state legislators had played tremendous role in enhancing good governance, stressing that the House will not be bothered by criticisms.

He spoke during his visit to the Egba Traditional Council at the Ake Palace, Abeokuta, to formally declare his intention to contest for governorship in 2019.

Accompanied by his wife, Oluwaseun, and some members of the House as well as All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, Adekunbi, declared that as an apostle the incumbent governor, he remained the only aspirant capable of consolidating on the current pave of development in the state.

He, however, lauded the traditional rulers for providing adequate support and invaluable cooperation that had kept the state government going in the last six years.

“It takes somebody that started this journey to know where we started, where we are and where we are going. Our party, APC, has done a lot for the state.

“Since the inception of our administration, we (lawmakers) have been playing complementary role. By the special grace of God, with the support of the elders, and most especially our royal fathers, if given the opportunity, I will consolidate on gains of the current administration.

“I have the grace to be a part of the development strides in the last six years. If you give me opportunity to be governor, all these good works will continue. There is no way the history of Amosun will be written without the Ogun State House of Assembly being given worthy mention.

“If we are to rubber stamp to ensure good roads are constructed across the state, we will continue to be rubber stamp for development.”

While commending Governor Amosun for openly endorsing the quest by the Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor in 2019, the Speaker, solicited the support of Egba Traditional Council in actualising the ambition of Yewa-Awori people to produce governor for the first time in 42 years.

Speaking, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, thumbed up the leadership virtues of the Adekunbi, saying he was not disappointed with his successful handling of the state legislature.

The Alake and other monarchs offered royal blessings to the Speaker and called his attention to the need to prioritise the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state if given the mandate.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker

— 25th October 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, has disclosed that he is only interested in succeeding the incumbent governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, in 2019, in order to consolidate and sustain the infrastructural development of the state. Adekunbi said he believed so much in the ‘Mission to Rebuild’…

  • Nigeria pledges to stop influx of illicit weapons

    — 25th October 2017

    Nigeria is committed to strengthening its borders against the influx of illicit weapons into the country, particularly, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs). Counselor, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr. Kingsley Weinoh, stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the ‘Thematic Debate of the UN Committee on Conventional Weapons,’ in New York. The…

  • Nigerian charged in connection with alleged $27m Citibank fraud in Singapore

    — 25th October 2017

    A Nigerian businessman previously accused of swindling Citibank of millions of dollars was, on Wednesday, charged with money laundering. Paul Gabriel Amos, a 46-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident, was believed to be involved in a scheme to dupe Citibank in New York into transferring US$27 million from an account held by the National Bank of Ethiopia…

  • Arrangements for anti-grazing law enforcement concluded – Ortom

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that all legal processes and logistics arrangements had been concluded for the implementation and enforcement of the anti-open grazing law from November 1. Speaking, on Tuesday, on a special edition of the Radio Benue audience participatory programme, ‘Issues of the Moment,” Governor Ortom…

  • Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016

    — 25th October 2017

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the Gross Domestic Product in real terms declined in the third and fourth quarters of 2016. The NBS made this known in its “Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report on Expenditure and Income Approach” for the third and fourth quarter of 2016 released in Abuja. According to the report,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share