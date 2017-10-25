Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, has disclosed that he is only interested in succeeding the incumbent governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, in 2019, in order to consolidate and sustain the infrastructural development of the state.

Adekunbi said he believed so much in the ‘Mission to Rebuild’ agenda of Governor Amosun that he and members of the state legislature never mind being dubbed ‘rubber stamp’ of the executive arm of government.

According to him, “If the lawmakers are to rubber stamp all the decisions and programmes of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration to ensure sustainable development of the state, so be it”.

The Speaker noted that the sincerity of purpose of state legislators had played tremendous role in enhancing good governance, stressing that the House will not be bothered by criticisms.

He spoke during his visit to the Egba Traditional Council at the Ake Palace, Abeokuta, to formally declare his intention to contest for governorship in 2019.

Accompanied by his wife, Oluwaseun, and some members of the House as well as All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, Adekunbi, declared that as an apostle the incumbent governor, he remained the only aspirant capable of consolidating on the current pave of development in the state.

He, however, lauded the traditional rulers for providing adequate support and invaluable cooperation that had kept the state government going in the last six years.

“It takes somebody that started this journey to know where we started, where we are and where we are going. Our party, APC, has done a lot for the state.

“Since the inception of our administration, we (lawmakers) have been playing complementary role. By the special grace of God, with the support of the elders, and most especially our royal fathers, if given the opportunity, I will consolidate on gains of the current administration.

“I have the grace to be a part of the development strides in the last six years. If you give me opportunity to be governor, all these good works will continue. There is no way the history of Amosun will be written without the Ogun State House of Assembly being given worthy mention.

“If we are to rubber stamp to ensure good roads are constructed across the state, we will continue to be rubber stamp for development.”

While commending Governor Amosun for openly endorsing the quest by the Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor in 2019, the Speaker, solicited the support of Egba Traditional Council in actualising the ambition of Yewa-Awori people to produce governor for the first time in 42 years.

Speaking, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, thumbed up the leadership virtues of the Adekunbi, saying he was not disappointed with his successful handling of the state legislature.

The Alake and other monarchs offered royal blessings to the Speaker and called his attention to the need to prioritise the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state if given the mandate.